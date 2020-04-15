Cameron Diaz talks about her life as a new mom and calls Benji Madden an "amazing father,quot;

Cameron Diaz recently gave a rare interview about her life as a new mother to three-month-old Raddix, the daughter she shares with husband Benji Madden. The mask Star revealed that blocking the coronavirus hasn't changed her life much because "she had been living a quarantined life anyway."

Diaz appeared on her friend Katherine Power's Instagram Live, saying her life has been "completely calm and quiet for the past few months." The 47-year-old woman added that she was inviting friends before closing, but now she sees no one.

Cameron Díaz talks about being a new mom: "It is the best part of my life,quot; https://t.co/zmzhxxR1ra – TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 15, 2020

the There is something about Mary star said her quiet life is "nice,quot; and that she loves being in a bubble. Díaz explained that he is enjoying "being in the womb,quot; of his home with Madden and cooking during the quarantine. He added that it is "crazy,quot; that no one can go out into the world at this time. The actress also shared part of her nightly routine. Díaz says that she is the one who cooks at night, and Madden is in charge of putting the baby to bed.

"After we bathe our baby and put her to bed, Benji puts her to bed, it's very good. He is such an amazing father. I'm very lucky he's my baby's dad, "said Diaz." It's so amazing. He lowers it and I go to the kitchen and start dinner and pour myself a good glass of red wine. I start my kitchen, I put on my show, whatever it is. "

Cameron Díaz spoke about motherhood for the first time since welcoming her daughter Raddix https://t.co/sHp8oQmV6W pic.twitter.com/X1SZ3pjPUd – Nenita Jade (@trendylace) April 15, 2020

Díaz explained that drinking wine every night is her "rest for the day,quot;, but she recognized that the "best part,quot; of her life is being a mother. She says she is very grateful and happy to have a daughter, and is lucky to be able to raise Raddix with Madden.

The actress, who married Madden in 2015, says they are having the best time and that she is "delighted,quot; with her new life. However, Díaz does not want to think too far, and instead wants to stay in the "here and now." Díaz says that the furthest he thinks of the future is two weeks, and he is managing to pass the quarantine by staying present.



