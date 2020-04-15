Cameron Diaz calls Benji Madden an amazing father to Baby Raddix

Cameron Diaz it's opening up on your baby, Raddix Madden.
It was only days in 2020 when the actress and her husband, Benji Madden, shared the news that they had received a daughter.
"Happy New Madden year! We are very happy, blessed, and grateful to start this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden," the couple told their social media followers in a message on Instagram. "She instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."
"While we are delighted to share this news, we also have a strong instinct to protect the privacy of our little ones," wrote Cameron and Benji. "Then we won't post photos or share any more details, other than the fact that she's really pretty! Some would even say RAD."
Now, about three months later, Cameron talks about motherhood and family life during a rare Instagram live chat with her friend, Katherine power.
Best friends joined on social media Monday night and talked about everything related to Baby and Benji.
"I have been living a quarantined life anyway because I am three months and three and a half months old," Cameron told his friend. "So my life has been completely calm and quiet for the past few months. But I was able to have my friends all the time. And now I just don't see anyone."
Cameron added: "It's nice, and I love a bubble and being in my womb with my husband and cooking. But at the same time it's crazy that you can't go out into the world right now."
Photographers Group / Splash News
the Charlie's Angels Star became enthusiastic about motherhood, calling it "the best part of my life."
"I am very grateful and happy and it is the best I have had and I am very lucky to do it with Benj and we are having the best time," she shared. "I'm excited. I can't believe it."
"I have to cook at night. I know people hate cooking," said Cameron, adding that he drinks wine at night to "relax,quot; from the day. "After we bathe our baby and put her to bed, Benji puts her to bed, he's so good. He's such an amazing father. I'm so lucky to be the father of my baby. He's amazing. He puts her to bed and I go to the kitchen and I I pour a nice glass of red wine. I start cooking, I put my program on, whatever it is. "
