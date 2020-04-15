Cameron Diaz calls Benji Madden an amazing father to Baby Raddix

Cameron Diaz it's opening up on your baby, Raddix Madden.

It was only days in 2020 when the actress and her husband, Benji Madden, shared the news that they had received a daughter.

"Happy New Madden year! We are very happy, blessed, and grateful to start this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden," the couple told their social media followers in a message on Instagram. "She instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

"While we are delighted to share this news, we also have a strong instinct to protect the privacy of our little ones," wrote Cameron and Benji. "Then we won't post photos or share any more details, other than the fact that she's really pretty! Some would even say RAD."

Now, about three months later, Cameron talks about motherhood and family life during a rare Instagram live chat with her friend, Katherine power.