California talk about extended crowd bans doesn't change much for teams, leagues

Public officials in California insist that sports teams (professional and college) will, at best, play in empty spots in the state when they return from their coronavirus-related hiatus. However, depending on how the leagues approach their returns, those seemingly terrible words won't be much of a bother.

California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti stated this week that the mass gatherings, which obviously include sporting events, would not return to the state or city until there is at least one vaccine for COVID-19 and residents have acquired collective immunity. . A vaccine is not expected to be ready until next year, which is why Garcetti is prepared to ban large crowds in the city until 2021.

"Science is science and public health officials have been very clear (that) we have to walk many miles before returning to those settings," he told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Wednesday. "But I hope we can watch sporting events without an audience on television."

Newsom's hours were shorter. He told reporters (according to the San Jose Mercury News) on Tuesday that mass gatherings would be "unlikely,quot; until at least August.

Those statements, as well as comments from Santa Clara County officials, where the 49ers and Sharks play, sound ominous, but may already be moot because of what leagues and teams are reportedly doing as they go. prepare to return to work:

MLB, NBA, and NHL may not need to play in California until November or December. Baseball is considering plans to play regular-season games at the spring training complexes in Arizona and Florida in early summer. Dr. Anthony Fauci, who heads the White House coronavirus task force, said Wednesday that the sport could resume around July 4 under highly controlled conditions that would include self-isolation and extensive testing for COVID-19.

One of the first plans for a renewed 2020 baseball season included a neutral-site World Series at Dodger Stadium and Angel Stadium or Petco Park if the Dodgers are playing in it. Those games won't happen until the end of November, according to previous reports.

Fauci also suggested that the NBA and NHL could resume action in similar "bubble,quot; environments like baseball. Those leagues have been considering scenarios that include neutral sites outside of California and have played well beyond their traditional end of June.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman told Fox Business on Wednesday that the league "will probably play in the summer." If you complete the rest of the regular season and then go through a full postseason, one of several possible scenarios, then an end to August or September seems likely. If a full low season (about three months) follows, then the 2020-21 season may not start until early winter.

The NBA could follow a similar schedule if it resumes play. However, if you cancel the rest of your season, then the 2020-21 season could start on time in October. But what if the league decides to try the idea of ​​starting its season on Christmas Day, an idea that is gaining popularity in the media? That could minimize conflicts with places in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Sacramento.

The NFL is considering big changes to its schedule. The Washington Post reported Wednesday (subscription required) that the NFL is discussing a shorter season, moving or rescheduling games, and playing in empty or partially full stadiums. Those plans could, in turn, keep the NFL playing in California in 2020. This would be a marked change; The league has expressed optimism that it could start playing in full stadiums in September.

"We will continue to plan for the season and be prepared to adjust as necessary, just as we have done with free agency, the draft and now the offseason program," the NFL told the Post in a statement, according to ProFootballTalk.com.

The league has been reduced to three teams in the state after the Raiders moved to Las Vegas. The Rams and Chargers are slated to move to the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood in August, and the Niners occupy Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. Garcetti's plan would technically not apply to those teams, but Inglewood is in Los Angeles County, which has ordered residents to take refuge on the spot. Santa Clara County Executive Officer Jeff Smith said last week (according to Mercury News) that there may be no 49ers games until Thanksgiving.

It's reasonable to speculate that the league is trying to figure out how to get around all of that and stay visible in the country's number 2 television market (Los Angeles).

College football is not ready to commit to starting on time. FBS conference commissioners informed Vice President Mike Pence in a conference call on Wednesday (according to CBSSports.com) that the games will not be played until students return to campus.

"Our players are students. If we are not in college, we will not have contests," said Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, according to the CBSSports report. No one knows when all 130 FBS schools will hold classes at the same time.

There are also rumors that the NCAA could delay its season until February 2021. Conditions could be very different for the state's seven FBS schools (USC, UCLA, Cal, Stanford, Fresno state, San Diego state, San state Joseph).

MLS can follow the leadership of the NBA and NHL. America's Best Soccer League USA It has also been inactive since mid-March and does not know when it will resume. It has three California teams: LAFC, LA Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes. Commissioner Don Garber told ESPN this week that empty stadiums, games in neutral venues and a new tournament format are being considered as a post-MLS Cup playoff finale.

"We could be playing more in the winter," Garber told Taylor Twellman, adding that, even with the risk of bad weather, "we are going to have to push as hard as we can this season to crown a champion." in 2020. "