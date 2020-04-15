Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United midfielder says new signings must be "title hungry,quot; | Football news

Fernandes: "We already have a great team, but whoever comes must come to win. Just to focus on winning, I want people to be hungry for titles and everything,quot;





Bruno Fernandes says new signings at Manchester United must be winners

Bruno Fernandes says he wants to win "everything,quot; at Manchester United and insists that the new signings must be "hungry for titles,quot;.

United has been linked to a series of large money transfers this summer, including England duo Harry Kane and Jadon Sancho, while RB Leipzig center-back Dayot Upamecano has recently become a possible target.

Fernandes has started running since coming to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon for £ 46.6 million in January, posting three goals and four assists in nine appearances so far.

And the Portugal midfielder, who won the Premier League Player of the Month award in February, wants any newcomer to the club to share his ambition to win all the competitions on offer.

"I want to win it all. I'm hungry to win it all. I came to Manchester to win, to win titles, league, Champions League, everything," said Fernandes in a question-and-answer session with supporters on the official United website.

"We know the potential that Manchester has, because we are a young team, young players, but we have a lot of quality."

"It doesn't matter if we are young and the others are more experienced than us, because we also have experienced players who can help the younger ones."

"The combination that we have now and in the future, I don't know what will happen next season, of course Manchester is a great club and they usually buy from someone because you are a great club and everyone wants to come here."

"We already have a great team, but whoever comes must come to win. Just to focus on winning, I want people to be hungry for titles and everything. I feel like now in the group, everyone wants to win."

Fernandes' arrival helped United on an 11-game unbeaten streak before soccer stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League has been suspended since March 13, and despite waiting for a prompt return to action, Fernandes urged his supporters to stay safe.

"I just want to say stay safe, stay home. Just be careful when you go shopping, buy food and everything," he added.

"Be careful with your babies, with your family. Protect everyone you can. Be safe, be home because now is the time to fight this virus together."

"Unfortunately, we cannot play, but soon if we push on the same side, we will play again and have their support at Old Trafford."