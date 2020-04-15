Bruno Fernandes defends Man United teammate Paul Pogba | Football news

Fernandes: "Everyone expects Paul as they expect (Cristiano) Ronaldo at Juventus or (Lionel) Messi in Barcelona,quot;





%MINIFYHTML8fcec62b1efc348d3fff5f6110e4f07580% Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video Paul Pogba has played only eight times in an injury season

Bruno Fernandes has defended Manchester United teammate Paul Pogba and insists that his critics have forgotten his quality.

The Portugal midfielder believes that the winner of the World Cup has been criticized due to the high expectations he has.

Pogba has not appeared since Boxing Day, playing just eight times in an injury season, and Fernandes feels that the former Juventus player has suffered unfairly.

0:49 Jamie Carragher says Pogba's recent comments about Graeme Souness were "under the belt,quot; after the France midfielder said he didn't know who Souness was. Jamie Carragher says Pogba's recent comments about Graeme Souness were "under the belt,quot; after the France midfielder said he didn't know who Souness was.

"We can say in soccer that people usually forget what you do well when you have a mistake," Fernandes told United's official website. "You can do good for 34 games, and one game you do bad and everyone will remember."

"Paul is coming from a bad time, due to the situation. When he played too, the club and the team were not good, because expectations were high for Paul, because Paul is a superior player and Manchester United pays a lot for him." , and expectations are high for him.

Bruno Fernandes says that the expectation about Pogba is like Lionel Messi in Barcelona

"It's normal when you're in that situation, you don't play like a superstar, because everyone expects Paul like they expect from (Cristiano) Ronaldo at Juventus or (Lionel) Messi in Barcelona."

"Everyone expects this from Paul in Manchester, because they know he has the qualities for this. He also has confidence in Paul. The team, we have a lot of confidence in Paul."

Pogba, who has struggled with foot and ankle problems this period, was due to return to United before the coronavirus pandemic shut down soccer last month.

"He started training with us the week before we stopped, so I think when he comes back he will start playing and be on the team," added Fernandes.

"I think he has a lot to give, he has a lot of quality and I think with the positive energy in the club, because we won a lot of games and we are in a good moment, everyone, the fans and everything, he will be more patient with Paul maybe."

Pogba: I was an Arsenal fan when I was a kid

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has revealed that he was an Arsenal fan when he was a child, in large part because his favorite player was fellow Frenchman Thierry Henry.

Arsenal's record scorer Henry was among a group of players, including Ronaldinho, Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane, whom Pogba named as his favorites as a young fan.

Pogba arrives at Emirates Stadium before last year's FA Cup draw against Arsenal

"I'll be honest. So at first I was an Arsenal fan, obviously by all the French players, you know," Pogba told the official United podcast.

"My brother and I were, but my other brother was a Manchester United fan."

"I couldn't say anything, so I used to love Henry and because of him I was an Arsenal fan. Then I switched and chose with my other brother. Without Arsenal, I went with the other, United fan!"