Britney Spears – Within her plans to return 4 years since her last album!

Amid rumors that Britney Spears plans to abandon music altogether, an internal report claims to know whether she is thinking of releasing some new music in the future or not. It's been two decades since their successful debut in the music industry, but fans may feel like they've waited twice that amount of time to get a new Princess of Pop album!

Obviously, that's an exaggeration, but since they want to hear more from her again, it could seem like an eternity since she has dropped something!

Actually, their last album, Glory, was released four years ago, which is definitely a long time!

Meanwhile, he started dating Sam Asghari, canceled his Las Vegas residency because his father had a health problem, registered with a mental health center for a time, and also had to deal with the legal details of his conservatorship.

With all of that going on, it's not surprising that she hasn't had time to even think about making more music, and a source tells HollywoodLife that this won't change in the near future.

‘Britney has no plans to make new music anytime soon. Britney shares with loved ones that she would like to return one day, but she is not close to that. Right now, she is working on herself to the best of her ability, as she would love to regain more independence in her own life, "the source said through the media, referring to her conservatorship situation.

His focus is to stay ‘on a constant regimen. Never say never about her new music because, with the right equipment behind her, she can do something, but right now, she just isn't in a place to make music. "

The main idea is that fans shouldn't expect any music from Britney while they're quarantined.



