Brandon Jenner reflects on challenging relationship with Caitlyn

Brandon Jenner is shedding some light on your relationship with Caitlyn Jenner.

In the new book titled To me he was just dad: stories of growing up with famous parents, the musician writes a heartfelt chapter about his father who won Olympic gold medals and then became a reality star.

But behind all the trophies and the Hollywood lights was a father figure who had a "complicated,quot; relationship with his son.

"My father spent the first 65 years of his life trying to avoid answering the question:" How are you? "And because of that, she didn't do it often either. And while I understand that she avoided the question because the answer would have exposed too many struggles, it made my relationship with her challenging," Brandon wrote in the new book. Available now. "People connect with one another through vulnerability, and you can only get someone to open up to you if you're willing to be vulnerable yourself. Because she was protecting something so important from herself, Daddy remained aloof for a long time. part of my life,quot;.

When Brandon was four years old, his father moved and broke up with Linda Thompson.