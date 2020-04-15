Brandon Jenner reflects on challenging relationship with Caitlyn

Earl Gibson III / Getty Images
Brandon Jenner is shedding some light on your relationship with Caitlyn Jenner.
In the new book titled To me he was just dad: stories of growing up with famous parents, the musician writes a heartfelt chapter about his father who won Olympic gold medals and then became a reality star.
But behind all the trophies and the Hollywood lights was a father figure who had a "complicated,quot; relationship with his son.
"My father spent the first 65 years of his life trying to avoid answering the question:" How are you? "And because of that, she didn't do it often either. And while I understand that she avoided the question because the answer would have exposed too many struggles, it made my relationship with her challenging," Brandon wrote in the new book. Available now. "People connect with one another through vulnerability, and you can only get someone to open up to you if you're willing to be vulnerable yourself. Because she was protecting something so important from herself, Daddy remained aloof for a long time. part of my life,quot;.
When Brandon was four years old, his father moved and broke up with Linda Thompson.
They divorced because "my dad had decided to start the transition to the woman (at least that was what they had discussed). I, of course, was too young to have any idea what was behind his decision."
Craft books
During the first years after their separation, Brandon writes that things were "friendly,quot; between Linda and her father. However, things changed when Caitlyn made a life decision.
"A few years after my parents divorced, Dad apparently decided that it was not the right time to make the transition and had to reverse many of his surgeries. After that, his relationship with my mother became more hostile," he explained. "She had worked hard to accept that the reason my father couldn't be with her was because she was working to make the transition."
The strained relationship caused Brandon to see his father "half a dozen times between the ages of eight and 25,quot;.
When Brandon was 20 years old and Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner they were teenagers, "my dad and I started reestablishing a relationship."
"Once Dad decided to go through the transition, I was the first of her children whom she trusted … As soon as Dad said it, I was very happy for her. It was like I was really getting into who she was," Brandon wrote. "As your son, I wish my father could have made the transition sooner, not only because I think he would have been so much happier, but because I think we could have built a stronger relationship sooner. Now I am making up for lost time. I talk to my dad. almost every day, and every time, she asks me: "How are you?"
To me he was just dad: stories of growing up with famous parents features 40 first-person narratives. The book allows readers to gain a new perspective on famous figures such as Samuel L. Jackson, Jeff Bridges and Christopher Reeves. The book is now available.
