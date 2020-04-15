Bowen Yang Joins Joel Kim Booster on Quibi Comedy Series 'Trip' – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Saturday night liveBowen Yang is set for a lead role alongside Joel Kim Booster in Travel, Quoster's romantic comedy series set on the Fire Island of New York by Booster (The other two, Sunnyside) and Jax Media (Russian doll, the other two) Also Stephen Dunn (Closet monster) is configured to lead.

Written by Booster, TravelSet on the iconic Island of Fire, it is a modern, uncomplicated romantic comedy inspired by the play of Jane Austen Pride and prejudice. The story centers on two best friends who set out to spend a legendary week-long summer vacation with the help of cheap rosé and a group of eclectic friends.

Yang will play Bowen, Joel's wise and resourceful best friend.

Jax Media produces. Travel It is produced by Tony Hernández and Brooke Posch.

Yang is currently a featured player for Saturday night live after starting as a writer last season. He also co-stars on the Comedy Central show. Awkwafina is Nora from Queens. He is the co-host of the acclaimed podcast. Bodybuilders and his live showI don't think so, honey. She has also been a guest star on HBO High maintenance, Comedy Central’s Wide city, and appeared on the show Isn't it romantic? It is represented by UTA, 3 Arts and Schreck Rose Dapello & Adams.

Dunn recently co-wrote and directed the episode "The Son" from the first season of the critically acclaimed series Apple + Little america He is also an executive producer, writer, and will direct the reinvention of the iconic series. Queer as Folk for the peacock. Her first feature film Closet Monster debuted at the 2015 Toronto Film Festival. Dunn is represented by WME, Mosaic and Hansen Jacobson.