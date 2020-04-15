Home Entertainment Boris Kodjoe: I have to be more romantic if I want to...

Boris Kodjoe: I have to be more romantic if I want to satisfy my wife!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Last week, actress Nicole Ari Parker made the news, after she suggested she was ready to "flirt,quot; with other men, if her husband Boris Kodjoe didn't step up her game.

Well, now Boris is talking, and he's supporting his wife.

Nicole made explosive statements during an Instagram Live conversation with another couple.

But according to Boris, the discussion, which can be seen above, was taken out of context. The actor claims that people are reacting to a 1-minute clip, taken from a "Hilarious LONG HOUR conversation on [his] best friends' new show."

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©