Boris Kodjoe: I have to be more romantic if I want to satisfy my wife!

Last week, actress Nicole Ari Parker made the news, after she suggested she was ready to "flirt,quot; with other men, if her husband Boris Kodjoe didn't step up her game.

Well, now Boris is talking, and he's supporting his wife.

Nicole made explosive statements during an Instagram Live conversation with another couple.

But according to Boris, the discussion, which can be seen above, was taken out of context. The actor claims that people are reacting to a 1-minute clip, taken from a "Hilarious LONG HOUR conversation on [his] best friends' new show."

Boris claims that if you saw the entire clip, you would agree with Nicole.

Boris also told fans that he does have to step up his game, to keep his wife interested in him being monogamous. He told fans "boyfriend time is important," and said he plans to kiss Nicole's neck more, during the quarantine.

Look: