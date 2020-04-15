Boris Kodjoe defends his wife Nicole Ari Parker after a viral video suggests he misses the freshness of their relationship

Nicole Ari Parker recently started making headlines after a clip of her and Boris' discussion with fellow actor Chris Spencer and his wife Vanessa, began making their rounds as they discussed relationships.

In the clip, Nicole talked about missing out on the freshness and novelty of a relationship, as she remembered the time when she and Boris were dating.

Nicole said, “Sometime last year or so, I thought I wish he was my boyfriend again. I don't necessarily want to be single, but I miss single life, I miss texting for no reason, I miss coming up behind me when I'm stirring eggs and kissing the nape of my neck. "

She continued to talk about the freshness and novelty that comes with being in a new relationship. That led many people to believe that Nicole and Boris could be going through some marital problems.

However, Boris shut down the rumors while remaining firmly behind his wife's statement.

He He said, "When you can't believe all the crazy quarantine talk. Come on, really? Well, first of all, you're compiling in a short 1-minute clickbait of a fun hour-long conversation about our new best friends show. Second, this part was meant to give hope to those who have been together for a long time **.

"Third," Boris continued. "My wife was right! Boyfriend and girlfriend time is important, take care, show yourself, love yourself, the time is not promised. "

