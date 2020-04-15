Boosie Badazz criticizes the enemies of NBA YoungBoy & # 39; s on his Instagram Live

Instagram

People on the internet seem to be on the same page with rapper Baton Rogue, as one notes that "people literally hate YoungBoy just because it's a trend."

Boosie Badazz (formerly known as Lil boosie) Shoot People Who Hate NBA YoungBoy (YoungBoy never broke again), especially on his Instagram Live. When he saw some hate comments during his recent live stream on the platform, rapper Baton Rogue did not hesitate to blow them up.

"Don't come to my Live and hate fucking YoungBoy. Get over your shit!" he complained, adding: "N *** a do nothing, get over your shit!" He went on to say, "N *** a doing your thang, man. Come into my life to hate another n *** a!"

People on the internet seemed to be on the same page with Boosie. "You are right because they are driving hard and they don't even know them. Imagine hating a 20-year-old self-understanding," said a fan in an Instagram comment. Meanwhile, another user noted that "people literally hate YoungBoy just because it's a trend."

Despite the hatred, a follower reminded everyone that "Youngboy got more YouTube views from your favorite rapper." Echoing the sentiment, another sprouted up on hitmaker "Bandit," writing: "Nba youngboy, the greatest rapper of all time! That inspiration," with someone else asking, "Halt slander and b!"

Boosie isn't the only one talking about his fellow rapper Baton Rogue's hatred. Last week, YB's mother, Sherhonda Gaulden, railed against her son's enemies on Instagram Live and warned them not to speak ill of him. "Don't talk about my son n *** a, because guess what, that's an adult man over there, that's a fucking man over there," he told his followers on Tuesday, April 7. "And I promise you, I don't want my son to run after anyone, that I don't look for anyone or anything like that. Don't do anything like that.

Hate in the NBA could stem from the stabbing incident involving the girlfriend Iyanna Mayweather and her baby mom LaPattra Lashai Jacobs. The daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. She was arrested on Saturday, April 4 after being involved in a fight with LaPattra at YoungBoy's home in Houston, Texas, around 1:30 a.m. The boutique owner claimed that she was the rapper's fiancee and told LaPattra to leave the house before he allegedly attacked her with two knives. YaYa apparently stabbed LaPattra twice.

YaYa could already be facing severe punishment after the alleged stabbing incident. A felony in the state of Texas, the crime could carry a maximum of 99 years in state prison and a $ 10,000 fine if YaYa is convicted. The criminal record of the 19-year-old will be taken into account in determining her sentence, if any. However, she hired famous attorney Kurt Schaffer, who once successfully defended Rap-A-Lot Records founder J. Prince to represent her in the case.