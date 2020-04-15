Boeing shares video of Qatar's first F-15 forward jet – Defense Blog

Boeing, the world's largest aerospace company, has released images of the first flight of the F-15QA fighter that was specially developed for the Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF).

Posted on the Boeing Facebook page, the video shows the F-15QA fighter jet going vertical after taking off for its first flight.

"Designed and produced for the Emir Air Force of Qatar, this aircraft is the most advanced version of the undefeated F-15," he said in the publication.

The flight took off and landed from Lambert International Airport in St. Louis.

"We are very proud of this achievement and we look forward to the continued successes of this program," said Col. Ahmed Al Mansoori, commander, QEAF F-15 Wing. "This successful first flight is an important milestone that takes our squadrons one step closer to flying this incredible aircraft over the skies of Qatar."

Boeing's flight test team, led by chief test pilot Matt Giese, implemented an accurate mission checklist to test the capabilities of the multipurpose aircraft. The aircraft demonstrated its maneuverability during its "Viking,quot; vertical liftoff and pulling nine Gs, or nine times the force of Earth's gravity, in its subsequent maneuvers in test airspace. Checks of systems such as avionics and radar were also successful. A test team monitoring the data in real time confirmed that the plane performed as planned.

"This successful first flight is an important step in providing QEAF with an aircraft with the best range and payload in its class," said Prat Kumar, Boeing vice president and F-15 program manager. “The advanced F-15QA not only offers game-changing capabilities, but is also built using advanced manufacturing processes that make the jet more efficient to manufacture. In the field, the F-15 costs half the cost per hour of flight of a similar fighter jet and offers much more payload at much greater distances. That is a success for the warrior. "

The United States Department of Defense awarded Boeing a $ 6.2 billion contract in 2017 to manufacture 36 F-15 fighter jets for the QEAF. Boeing will begin delivering aircraft to the customer in 2021. In addition, it was awarded a foreign military sale contract by the US Air Force. USA In 2019 for F-15QA crew and maintenance training for QEAF.

The F-15QA offers its operators next generation technologies, such as fly-by-wire flight controls, digital cockpit; modernized sensors, radar and electronic warfare capabilities; and the world's fastest mission computer. Increases in reliability, sustainability, and maintainability allow defense operators to stay ahead of current and evolving threats.

Through investments in the F-15QA platform and partnership with the US Air Force. In the US, Boeing is preparing to build a domestic variant of the advanced fighter, the F-15EX. The F-15EX became a record program for the Air Force when the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2020 was signed on December 30, 2019. In January, the Air Force issued public notifications of its intention to grant a single source contract. Boeing for eight jets. Future plans require up to 144 planes.