Bob Odenkirk Launches Production Company with First-Time Deal on Sony Pictures TV – Deadline

Emmy winner Better call Saul star Bob Odenkirk has launched a new production company, Cal-Gold Pictures. It will be based on Sony Pictures TV, the studio behind the critically-criticized AMC series, with a first-look deal. Cal-Gold's mission is to develop compelling stories with dynamic characters and social relevance. The company says its list of projects aims to be "as unique, distinct and varied as Bob Odenkirk's career itself, all with the goal of breaking the mess … in comedy, drama and beyond." .

Odenkirk has elected Ian Friedman, former Vice President of Talent and Development at Comedy Central, as Cal-Gold's Head of Television.

"We are very excited to partner with Bob, Ian and Cal-Gold to create inventive and imaginative projects that have defined Bob's illustrious career," said Jeff Frost, President of SPT. "We know this team will take creativity to new heights and we are so honored to be on this journey with them."



Breaking Bad prequel Better call Saul it was renewed for the sixth and final season, and will premiere in 2021 on AMC. The series garnered a 2018 Peabody Award and, for four seasons, garnered 32 Emmy nominations, three Golden Globe Award nominations, along with the WGA, Critics' Choice, TCA and AFI Awards.

"I started out in this big charade called showbizness as a writer, it's my default mode, so every time I'm not on screen you'll find me in" development hell "… it's finally wonderful to have such caring and experienced partners like Sony and Ian to share hell! Odenkirk said.

During his time at Comedy Central, Friedman was Executive in Charge of Production for series such as Drunk history, corporate, south side and CC Docs, a job that earned him numerous Emmy nominations.

"I am incredibly excited to work with Bob on this endeavor. I have been a huge fan of his for over 20 years. Having the opportunity to develop ideas together and bring these concepts to life is a dream come true," said Friedman.

Odenkirk is represented by WME and OP Entertainment.