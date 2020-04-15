Blake Lively Joins On the Viral Gossip Girl Meme

Hugs and kisses… Blake Lively had talked.

A hilarious Gossip Girl-meme meme has recently taken internet.

While the hit TV show has inspired many memes since its last season in 2012, the latest one is just what we need during these dark times.

Take a look at Twitter and you will see a short conversation between besties, Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf.

Usually, Serena asks Blair something ridiculous and Blair's answer is witty and cheeky. In fact, Blair's answer is typically a pun on the series title.

"Help me, I'm lost,quot; Serena asks in an iteration. gps girl

Another reads, with Serena saying, "I've been practicing social distancing." Blair's comment? "Come on girl."

On Wednesday, Lively, who played the Upper East Side socialite, found out about the viral meme and joined the fun on Instagram Stories.

"What should I wear for the supermarket," asks his character. "Girl gloves,quot;.