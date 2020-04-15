Blake Lively Joins On the Viral Gossip Girl Meme

The CW / Blake Lively / Instagram
Hugs and kisses… Blake Lively had talked.
A hilarious Gossip Girl-meme meme has recently taken internet.
While the hit TV show has inspired many memes since its last season in 2012, the latest one is just what we need during these dark times.
Take a look at Twitter and you will see a short conversation between besties, Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf.
Usually, Serena asks Blair something ridiculous and Blair's answer is witty and cheeky. In fact, Blair's answer is typically a pun on the series title.
"Help me, I'm lost,quot; Serena asks in an iteration. gps girl
Another reads, with Serena saying, "I've been practicing social distancing." Blair's comment? "Come on girl."
On Wednesday, Lively, who played the Upper East Side socialite, found out about the viral meme and joined the fun on Instagram Stories.
"What should I wear for the supermarket," asks his character. "Girl gloves,quot;.
Speaking of Gossip Girl, the actress's husband recently revealed whether or not he has seen the teen drama.
"I need to know if @VancityReynolds has seen Gossip Girl. I NEED to know," a fan tweeted on social media, tagging. Ryan Reynolds.
Your answer? Pure gold.
"I didn't see," he said. "I drank it through my eyes."
Of course, Blake knows how to cheat on her husband the same way.
Last week, he turned to social media to make fun of the dead Pool star after he gave his fitness trainer Don saladino a thank you on Instagram stories.
"@vancityreynolds I keep sliding to the right. This is not working," he joked. "Oh … slide UP."
The couple of a lifetime is still a couple's goal!
Here we have to wait Leighton Meester, who played Blair, joins the Gossip Girl meme
