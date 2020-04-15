Blac Chyna's recent outrageous video has fans freaking out: "That's a crack pipe!"

Blac Chyna posted an ad video for a hard-hitting ad, and this made his fans and followers go crazy in the comments. People say this will definitely not make Chyna look good in court. Watch the video below to see what this is all about.

"I had a long day but you know how I'm ending my night @glassbluntstore,quot; #glassbluntchallenge ", Chyna captioned the scandalous video as some of her followers called it.

Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video

One of his commenters said, "This will really make you look good in court," and a follower said, "Idc what no one says is a crack pipe." "

Someone else posted this: "This is more like a crack pipe," and one commenter said, "They are very difficult to smoke, so I returned to the Duchess."

One of Chyna's fans loved the product and posted the following message: "This and one of my rolling trays would be sooo dumb,quot;, and someone else agreed and said, "I love you! Smoking weed just makes you more perfect! "

Someone else said, "It just makes me feel like New Jack City Pookie when I hit that."

Many people said that Chyna should take care of her children instead of smoking pot and highlighted the fact that Rob Kardashian will definitely come after her for this.

This is not the only time Chyna makes headlines these days. She was recently photographed while she was running errands or shopping.

Her fans were surprised to see her look, and many of them said that she no longer looked like her.

Aside from this, Chyna shared some beautiful Easter photos with her two children on her social media account, but these caused fans to criticize her again.

Ad

Her children, on the other hand, always bring joy to people, and everyone likes to see King Cairo and Dream Kardashian.



Post views:

0 0