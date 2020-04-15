Blac Chyna's mom wants to reunite with baby daddy Tyga

Instagram

Blac ChynaTokyo mother Toni wants her daughter to come back with Tyga. She accessed her Instagram account on Sunday, April 12 to send her love to the rapper, who is shared by King Cairo King with Blac.

Sharing a photo he took with the rapper & # 39; Taste & # 39 ;, Tokyo wrote in the caption: "I love him so much! He already said enough" THE BEST FATHER I HAVE SEEN FROM MINE …… This guy is my boo … my friend and my son in my head for real. "

Tokyo continued to get excited about Tyga, whose real name is Michael Stevenson, writing: "Alwaay with a place in the heart. So many manners, dignity, class and honor. Very smart, great and wise … A great dad, a great son and Dude, I love some Michael Stevenson kings, Dad. I LOVE YOU @tyga Please keep this in mind. "

"You are my little secret favorite of all … It is nothing I would not do for him and his passion for mom. God has great plans and revealed to me in a dream something special for this man. He is the epitome of a real routine He never stopped failing, it always happened. Damn, I love him like a son. He was always respectful, kind and caring! We talk all the time! Real human beings do this, you know, "he added.

Concluding his long praise, Tokyo wrote one of his wishes. "If I had a wish … It would be for Tyga and Chyna but … a wicked thought."

Blac and Tyga started dating in 2011 before separating in 2014. The former "Rob and Chyna"star then dated Rob Kardashian from 2016 to 2017. The former couple shares their daughter Dream Kardashian. Tyga, meanwhile, dated Rob's stepsister Kylie Jenner from 2014 to 2017.