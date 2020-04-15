Blac Chyna criticized for promoting Blunt that looks like & # 39; Crack Pipe & # 39; On Instagram

Blac Chyna has come under fire after posting an ad on her Instagram, promoting a forceful brand, amid her legal custody fight with Rob Kardashian.

Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video

"I had a long day but you know how I'm ending my night @glassbluntstore 😈 #glassbluntchallenge," the post captioned. It also included a video of her filling her blunt glass with marijuana.

His admirers were furious.

"This will really make you look good in court," wrote one fan.

Another added: "Idc what nobody says dats a crack tube 🤷🏽‍♂️"

One chimed in: "It just makes me feel like New Jack City Pookie when I hit that."

Her legal battle with Rob took a dark turn recently after the reality TV star alleged in court documents that she feared for her life after Chyna allegedly pulled a gun from her in 2016. He has repeatedly accused her of being a mother. poor.