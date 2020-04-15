Big Hit Spawns Sequel – Deadline

When it comes to evaluating the financial performance of the best movies, it's not about what a movie makes at the box office. The real story is told when production budgets, P&A, talent shares, and other costs collide with gross box office revenue and ancillary revenue from VOD to DVD and TV. To get closer to that mysterious end of the equation, Deadline is repeating our most valuable Blockbuster tournament for 2019, using data collected by experienced and trusted sources.

Knives out

Lionsgate / MRC

Filmmaker Rian Johnson yearned to whodunit in the spirit of the Agatha Christie ensembles he grew up with, and while Knives out had been in the planning stages for about a decade, Johnson started writing quickly once he finished Star Wars: The Last Jedi in January 2018. Media Rights Capital approached as a funder of the $ 40 million production six weeks before filming began, with Lionsgate winning as a distributor soon after. Knives out They joined together very quickly when star Daniel Craig, who was cast as Detective Benoit Blanc, had a small window before his engagement 007 There is no time to die. Johnson had the feeling that the Bond actor was looking to let go and touch, after seeing him on SNL and Steven Soderbergh Logan Lucky, in which Craig also played a southerner. The cast of Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette and Ana de Armas soon boarded, and the cameras filmed for seven weeks outside of Boston, and production was completed in late 2018. The movie was very good for Lionsgate. The studio decided to launch it outside Toronto three months before the opening of Thanksgiving for the photo, where it served as a massive counterprogramming of viewers for the Disney family giant. Frozen 2 At that time.

These are the costs and income that our experts see:

Knives out ended up being the second highest grossing non-IP original film ever, at the 2019 national box office at $ 165.3 million, behind Jordan Peele We ($ 175 million) and beat Quentin Tarantino Once upon a time in Hollywood ($ 142.5M). The repeat business was in store for Knives out given all the extra details that viewers kept learning on each visualization. The image remained in premiere (north of 1,000 theaters) for 12 weeks, longer than Disney's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker which remained broad for only eight weeks. MRC and Lionsgate divided the cost of production of $ 40M into 50-50, with the latter taking advantage of foreign production deals that delivered $ 25M toward the bottom line. The P&A of $ 50M was mainly for the US. USA And Canada, since foreigners were sold. Stakes of $ 15 million are estimated for Johnson, Bergman, Craig and the ensemble cast. After $ 215 million in revenue versus $ 132 million in total costs, Knives out We saw a net profit of $ 83 million, again, divided between Lionsgate and MRC. Johnson is preparing a sequel starring Craig’s Blanc.