Bhad Bhabie denies that he is trying to be black with a strange monkey comparison!

Teen rapper Bhad Bhabie denies claims that she is trying to be black, after last week's "Black Fishing,quot; viral incident.

Then he made strange comparisons between growing up in the neighborhood with Tarzan and the jungle, and there were also a few monkeys there just in case.

"You guys say I try to be black because I, maybe [the] reason is because I grew up in the neighborhood. Tarzan, right? Tarzan's story … he was with the monkeys," said Bhabie. "He grew up with that, that's all he knows … they only know what has happened to them, they only know what has happened to them."

She added: "I can't help it if I act 'a little whimsical' or what they would say is 'blacker'."

If she had been silent, all this could have calmed down, but making comparisons of money when talking about the black community is never a good idea.

