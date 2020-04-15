Bhad Bhabie denies that he is trying to be black with a strange monkey comparison!

Teen rapper Bhad Bhabie denies claims that she is trying to be black, after last week's "Black Fishing,quot; viral incident.

Then he made strange comparisons between growing up in the neighborhood with Tarzan and the jungle, and there were also a few monkeys there just in case.

"You guys say I try to be black because I, maybe [the] reason is because I grew up in the neighborhood. Tarzan, right? Tarzan's story … he was with the monkeys," said Bhabie. "He grew up with that, that's all he knows … they only know what has happened to them, they only know what has happened to them."

