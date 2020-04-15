Bernie Sanders and Cardi B talk about President Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Manicures in surprising video

It was the political interview of the day, and it was between Senator Bernie Sanders and rap sensation Cardi B.

Old friends addressed a long list of topics, including President Donald Trump, the economy, the coronavirus pandemic, former Vice President Joe Biden, during a chat on Instagram Live.

Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video

The couple also delighted fans by comparing manicures after Cardi showed her eerily long nails on screen.

Cardi B started by saying, "It's hard to feel good when so many people around you are going through sh–. Some people are using their savings that they had plans to live with. Many pregnant women have to give birth to their children without their baby father, without family, only them ”.

Then he started yelling, "Uncle Bernie! Big Booty got Uncle Bernie in my life! Uncle Bernie, how's it going?

Sanders smiled and showed his nails and said "I'm fine Cardihe; I want you to see my nails. How do they look?

Cardi replied: "They look very quarantined. I can say that you have been quarantined for your nails for a long time, but you know what, that's fine."

Then she confessed that she was upset that Sanders withdrew from the presidential race and added: "I had an attack because I was so hurt and upset that you left the race and all that." I keep telling my people and my followers that you really need to go vote. We are now 45 (President Trump), we are not going to name him here, nor Joe Biden. And you've known me since I've been so focused on you and so focused on you that I haven't done my research on Joe Biden. "

The woman said she would vote for Biden, adding: "It is one thing as young people, they don't really mess with Joe Biden because he is conservative, but I am excited,quot; that both President Obama and you have endorsed him. "

Sanders confronted Trump saying, "Donald Trump, in my opinion, is the most dangerous president in modern American history, he is above the law. What I'm also trying to do right now is work with Joe to see him become a more progressive candidate. "

Sanders said Biden was moving in the right direction, adding: "I would go further in all of these areas than he is going, but he is moving in the right direction. You are moving in the right direction on immigration reform, and I think you will be satisfied with what you have to stay. I think you will hear him make some pretty strong statements about criminal justice reform. "

One person had this reaction to the interview: “Cardi B is doing the work of so many journalists. Yell at her!

I remember him saying that government was one of his favorite subjects at school if I remember why he loves politics so much. "

Another commenter explained, "I love that so many of these celebrities have been using their platform at times like these. Cardi is so happy to talk about politics that you can tell she loves it."

This follower stated: "I am dying because Cardi did not tone down! I love it. Cardi said that she is the one who takes it or leaves it! ❤️😂❤️😂”

Ad

Cardi is handling the change to Biden very well.



Post views:

0 0