Barack Obama officially endorses Joe Biden for the presidential office

Previous POTUS, Barack Obama has shown his full support for none other than his "close friend,quot; Joe Biden. He tells voters that he has "all the qualities,quot; that a President of the United States of America should have, especially now in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes after months of speculation about not who he would endorse, but when he would endorse Joe Biden.

%MINIFYHTMLf09cfc6e14b955ac2ee014430e7d9aa284% Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video

Yesterday, Obama finally went to Twitter to share a video message in which he stated: "I am very proud to endorse Joe Biden for President." Choosing Joe as my Vice President was one of the best decisions I made, and he became a close friend. And I think Joe has all the qualities we need in a president right now … The other side has a massive war chest, the other side has a propaganda network with little regard for truth. "

He went on to say that: ‘On the other hand, pandemics have a way of cutting a lot of noise and turning to remind us of what is real and what is important. This crisis has reminded us that governments are important. Now is the time to fight for what we believe in. "

His announcement clip is no less than 12 minutes long, so this is just a preview of everything he had to say about the former vice president twice, the current situation, and more.

I am proud to endorse my friend @Joe Biden for President of the United States. Let's go: https://t.co/maHVGRozkX – Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2020

He definitely made sure to praise Biden for all his accomplishments while in office.

At the same time, however, he asked him to go a little more left with his policies, since public health options for all citizens, as well as addressing the problem of climate change, are very important.

But Biden wasn't the only one he praised, Barack also had good things to say about the other Democratic nominees, including Bernie Sanders, who now also supports Biden.

Ad %MINIFYHTMLf09cfc6e14b955ac2ee014430e7d9aa285% %MINIFYHTMLf09cfc6e14b955ac2ee014430e7d9aa285%

The former POTUS begged Sanders supporters to back Biden now that he is the alleged candidate.



Post views:

0 0