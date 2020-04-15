Bachelor's Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules spark romance rumors

What's going on with Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules? That's the question Bachelor Nation asks.

The couple sparked romance rumors on Wednesday after various media reported that the two were hanging out. RealitySteve He was the first to spark speculation after sharing the following tweet.

"(EXCLUSIVE): one of the most random Single "couples,quot; that I can't say I would have guessed ", the cheep set. "I don't know how long this has been happening or how serious it is, but I can confirm that Victoria Fuller is currently in Iowa during the week with Chris Soules. Discuss."

We weekly He also reported that the Iowa farmer and Virginia medical sales representative started dating after connecting on social media.

"Chris entered Victoria's DMs," a source told the celebrity news outlet. "Apparently he sends messages to a lot of people."

But that is not all. According to We weekly, social media detectives noted that Fuller and Soules began following each other on social media earlier this month.

However, no reality star has commented on the rumors.