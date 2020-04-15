Bachelor's Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules spark romance rumors

ABC Press, Fred Lee / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
What's going on with Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules? That's the question Bachelor Nation asks.
The couple sparked romance rumors on Wednesday after various media reported that the two were hanging out. RealitySteve He was the first to spark speculation after sharing the following tweet.
"(EXCLUSIVE): one of the most random Single "couples,quot; that I can't say I would have guessed ", the cheep set. "I don't know how long this has been happening or how serious it is, but I can confirm that Victoria Fuller is currently in Iowa during the week with Chris Soules. Discuss."
We weekly He also reported that the Iowa farmer and Virginia medical sales representative started dating after connecting on social media.
"Chris entered Victoria's DMs," a source told the celebrity news outlet. "Apparently he sends messages to a lot of people."
But that is not all. According to We weekly, social media detectives noted that Fuller and Soules began following each other on social media earlier this month.
However, no reality star has commented on the rumors.
Fans reunited with Soules in 2014 during Andi Dorfmanthe season of High school. He then went on to hand out the roses in season 19 of The Bachelor. Proposed Whitney Bischoff; however, they ended their engagement in 2015. He also appeared on Dancing with the stars.
Soules was arrested after a 2017 car accident in Iowa. At that time, the Iowa State Patrol confirmed E! News Soules was driving a van that collided from behind Kenneth MosherTractor trailer. Soules was accused of leaving the scene of the accident before police arrived and was arrested at his home in Arlington. After the accident, Mosher was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
In 2018, Soules pleaded conditionally guilty to leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in serious injury. In 2019, he accepted a suspended two-year prison sentence to serve two years of probation. He also reached a $ 2.5 million settlement with the victim's family.
Spectators met Fuller at Peter Weberthe season of The Bachelor. She was one of the last three women vying for the pilot's heart. Fuller was also criticized after photos of his modeling appeared online in an ad for an apparent marlin conservation group that used the phrase "White Lives Matter." She issued an apology.
