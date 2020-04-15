Ashes in the 80s – 1986/87: magnificent England holds the ballot box in Australia | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML584ddf52897f71b59441a5e85145636082% Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video















Listen to the main characters in the magnificent Ash victory of England in Australia in 1986-87 under the leadership of Mike Gatting

Almost everything went well for England in 1986/87, as they kept the urn from the ashes.

In Ashes in the 80sWe bring you the inside stories about the great Ash fights of the decade from the players at the center of the action.

With no live cricket currently due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are looking back on the show that first aired during the summer of 2019, and we continue with the 1986/87 series.

Episode four – 1986/7

Rarely would it be as good for England in Australia as they achieved a & # 39; Grand Slam & # 39 ;, a 2-1 win to retain the ashes, plus two ODI trophies, and celebrated in style with Elton John.

Charles Colvile remembers the 1986/87 tour, where England demolished his critics, and the Australians, in style, winning the Melbourne Test by one inning within three days to secure the series with one to play.

Botham and England celebrate their Ash victory

Gatting and Micky Stewart, appointed as England's first cricket manager, reflect on the reasons for their success and how they made the most of the off-road talisman Ian Botham, who crushed a hundred in the first match in Brisbane, with Merv Hughes given punishment. particular

England starter Chris Broad remembers the three centuries that relaunched his Test career, while Allan Lamb explains the key to his memorable bombing of Bruce Reid that sealed an impressive ODI victory.

From the Australian side, Hughes and defeated boss Allan Border add their memories, including the case of the mistaken identity in Sydney when they started their eventual counterattack.