As bodies accumulate, so do fears of a high number of coronaviruses in Ecuador

QUITO, Ecuador – Guayaquil, the commercial capital of Ecuador, has been the site of the most aggressive coronavirus outbreak in Latin America, overwhelming its hospitals and burial system and causing bodies to be abandoned on the streets.
Now, as authorities begin to deal with the magnitude of the crisis, they have reason to believe that the number of victims in the province that includes Guayaquil is many times greater than the official government figure of 173 dead. The numbers are biased because only those who test positive [dead or alive] are counted as victims of the coronavirus.
The usually bustling port city of about three million had around 1,500 more deaths in March than in the same month of 2019, Guayaquil Mayor Cynthia Viteri said in an interview on Monday.
Inflammation mortality provides insight into the total cost of the virus, underscoring both the difficulties of limited testing and the burden it has placed on an overloaded health system, Viteri said.
"They're not just dying from Covid," he said, using the name of the virus-borne illness. "People with diabetes, hypertension, heart disease are dying from lack of medical care, because hospitals are saturated with critically ill patients, because there are no places where women can give birth without infection."
The virus has stunned Ecuador's shopping center, leaving authorities struggling to deal with the corpses.
In the past two weeks, the government emergency team collected or authorized the burial of nearly 1,900 bodies from Guayaquil's hospitals and homes, a five-fold increase in the city's usual rate, according to the Ecuadorian government.
To combat the spread of the virus, the city is turning to some of the strictest quarantine measures in Latin America.
On Tuesday, security forces began cordoning off critical contagion points for up to three days in a row as doctors searched door-to-door for possible cases and health workers disinfected public spaces.
Ms Viteri, the mayor, said the movement to and from the hardest hit neighborhoods, located mainly on the poor outskirts of the city, will be cut entirely. City authorities will provide food to residents for the duration of the operation.
Compliance with the closure measures in Guayaquil has so far been uneven because many of the city's poor continued to go to work or search for food.
"The situation is not serious, it is extremely serious," said Viteri. "And we have not yet reached a high point of infections in Guayaquil."
Ms Viteri said she had to resort to harsh closure measures and door-to-door controls due to the severe shortage of test kits and other medical materials.
The latest batch of test kits, ordered by the city last month, won't arrive until mid-May, too late to make a difference for many who will get sick, he said.
The relatively late arrival of the coronavirus in Latin America has put the region in the last row of critical medical supplies, whose stocks are being depleted by nations struggling against a more advanced stage of contagion.
The World Health Organization said it will ship an additional 1.5 million coronavirus test kits to countries in North and South America next week.
"We are doing everything in our power, given the complexity of the current market," to provide critical supplies to Latin American countries, Dr. Sylvain Aldighieri, the organization's regional emergency response manager, said Tuesday.
Ecuador's response to the coronavirus is complicated by a deteriorating economy. The International Monetary Fund predicts that the country will see the deepest recession on the continent this year, after Venezuela.
The outlook worsened last week, when landslides damaged Ecuador's two main pipelines, shutting down most of its crude exports for weeks. The blackout deprived the country of its largest source of income at a crucial time and polluted several rivers used by indigenous communities.
Facing default, the government has unveiled an ambitious fundraising plan that includes new taxes on individuals and businesses and a 50 percent pay cut for top government officials.
However, the $ 800 million the government hopes to raise from the plan is a fraction of the $ 4.3 billion in oil revenue that the country is expected to lose this year due to falling oil prices and tax revenue. Not to mention the billions in losses that economists expect quarantine measures to combat the pandemic will be followed.
Isayen Herrera contributed reporting from Caracas, Venezuela.