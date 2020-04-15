As bodies accumulate, so do fears of a high number of coronaviruses in Ecuador

QUITO, Ecuador – Guayaquil, the commercial capital of Ecuador, has been the site of the most aggressive coronavirus outbreak in Latin America, overwhelming its hospitals and burial system and causing bodies to be abandoned on the streets.

Now, as authorities begin to deal with the magnitude of the crisis, they have reason to believe that the number of victims in the province that includes Guayaquil is many times greater than the official government figure of 173 dead. The numbers are biased because only those who test positive [dead or alive] are counted as victims of the coronavirus.

The usually bustling port city of about three million had around 1,500 more deaths in March than in the same month of 2019, Guayaquil Mayor Cynthia Viteri said in an interview on Monday.