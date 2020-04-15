Apple's new iPhone SE is finally official: everything you need to know: BGR

Apple announced the long-awaited sequel to the iPhone SE on Wednesday morning.

Apple's second-generation iPhone SE is similar in design to the iPhone 8, but with a Bionic A13 chip to match the performance of the iPhone 11 series.

The new iPhone SE starts at $ 399, with pre-orders to be released on Friday and shipments due out next week.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

After months of rumors and speculation, Apple announced the iPhone SE early Wednesday. As expected, the new model is a continuation of the 2016 device of the same name, with a design similar to that of the iPhone 8 and priced significantly lower than any of the iPhone 11 models.

At a glance, the iPhone SE 2020 looks strikingly similar to the iPhone 8. The new phone features a 4.7-inch display, a touch ID home button, a single 12-megapixel rear camera, and the considerable bezels Apple has made its The best to eliminate in recent years. You might not be able to tell the difference between iPhone SE and iPhone 8 just by looking at them, but actually using them will be a completely different story, as iPhone SE is equipped with the same A13 Bionic on-chip system that powers the entire series. of iPhone 11 devices.

%MINIFYHTML356f3fe6f2b2a2315ddbf6d7639b603b83% Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video

And while the iPhone SE's 12-megapixel camera may look just like the iPhone 8's camera, Apple says the SE "uses the A13 Bionic's image signal processor and neural engine to unlock even more benefits from computational photography, including Portrait mode, all six vertical lighting effects and depth control. "

Like the iPhone 8, the iPhone SE supports Qi wireless charging and also lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack. That's the bad news, but the good news is that the 2020 SE comes with Lightning headphones in the box. Plus, as with all new Apple hardware, you'll get a free year of Apple TV + if you buy an iPhone SE.

The iPhone SE was expected to be unveiled during an event last month at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, but the event was never announced due to the new coronavirus pandemic that shuttered California and much of the rest of the US. USA Instead, Apple revealed a new iPad Pro model and a cheaper MacBook Air through a press release, which is the same way the iPhone SE was announced today.

The new iPhone SE will start at $ 399 for the 64GB model, with a 128GB model for $ 449 and 256GB for $ 549 are also offered, each available in black, white or PRODUCT (RED) colors. Pre-orders for the phone will ship on Friday, April 17 at 5 a.m. PDT / 8 a.m. EDT and shipments will begin arriving on Friday, April 24.

Image Source: Apple