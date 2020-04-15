Apple Launches IPhone SE, a $ 399 Device for Uncertain Economic Times – Deadline

Apple has released the iPhone SE, priced at $ 399, to keep up with demand for the flagship device during a turbulent economic period for much of the world.

Due to COVID-19, Apple stores remain closed, but the company will begin taking online orders for the new iPhone, with deliveries expected to begin on April 24.

The iPhone SE is a newer edition of an older model. With a 4.7-inch screen, it's noticeably smaller than recent iPhones and far less robust than the "pro" line of iPhone 11s introduced last fall at a top price of $ 1,099. While it doesn't offer face recognition or 5G security, the phone has a Retina 4K video display, the same A13 Bionic processor as the iPhone 11, and improved camera options like vertical lighting.

Video streaming, which Apple has recently invested with a revised Apple TV app and Apple TV + subscription service, is definitely a core feature of the new phone. The company said the SE can stream video for 13 hours without recharging it. On the company's website, a promotion for the phone's "battery life" showed that an episode of Dickinson, one of the original series on Apple TV + when it launched last November.

Overall iPhone sales have slowed in the past year and a half as phone plans evolve and technology improves, making updates less frequent. Rather than relying on the fate of a single device, Apple has tried to diversify its bottom line by emphasizing its service unit, which includes fast-growing units like ApplePay and Apple Music. TV, credit card, video game, and news offerings are also part of the services effort, as is the App Store, whose model allows the company to charge a hefty fee for every transaction in the store.

In its latest quarterly earnings call, Apple set a goal of reaching 600 million paid subscribers to all of its various services by the end of the 2020 calendar. It ended 2019 with 480 million, as well as 1.5 billion active device accounts.

As Apple TV + develops, having cheaper devices like SE gives the company the opportunity to secure new subscribers to the $ 5-a-month offer, which has been given free for one year to anyone who buys a product from Manzana.