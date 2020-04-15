Apple just released iOS 13.4.5 beta 2 for developers – BGR

iOS 13.4.5 beta 2 and iPadOS 13.4.5 beta 2 were released to developers on Wednesday.

Anyone with developer access can download the new beta versions of iOS and iPadOS right now.

The second beta version of iOS 13.4.5 contains bug fixes and improvements.

Just hours after introducing the second-generation iPhone SE, Apple released a new developer beta for both iOS and iPadOS. The second beta version for iOS 13.4.5 contains the typical bug fixes and improvements, and as it is likely to be one of the latest, if not the latest, major updates before iOS 14 arrives this summer, we do not expect any major changes or additions. From what we know about iOS 13.4.5, it will allow Apple Music subscribers to share songs they are listening to on Instagram Stories and Facebook Stories at the touch of a button.

Apple's iOS 13.4.5 beta 2 is out now, along with the corresponding iPad developer software update, iPadOS 13.4.5 beta 2. We can also expect new releases of Apple's public beta versions of iOS to follow. brief. Wondering if your device is compatible with iOS 13.4 or iPadOS 13.4? We have prepared a complete list below containing all compatible devices. If your device is there, it supports the latest Apple beta software:

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

Second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro

First generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

As you already know, installing a new beta version of iOS or iPadOS on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch couldn't be easier. Just navigate to Settings,gt; General,gt; Software update and then tap "Download and install,quot; at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Regardless of which method you choose, just be sure to back up your device before installing the update.

