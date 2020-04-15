Apple introduces new budget iPhone in 3 colors

CNN – After years of launching smartphones with four-figure price tags, Apple is reintroducing a stripped-down, lower-cost iPhone model in an apparent effort to expand its customer base.

During a virtual presentation with journalists on Wednesday morning, a new normal for technology launches during the global pandemic, the company announced a new version of the iPhone SE, which was released in 2016. The second-generation SE model begins in solo $ 399, much less than the basic iPhone 11, which costs $ 699, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which starts at $ 1099.

At 4.7 inches, the new SE is smaller than the latest line of iPhones, the iPhone 11 measures 6.1 inches, but it comes with the same fast processor as the 11 Pro. It also offers a Retina HD display, 4K video, and a home button. which enables TouchID.

Smaller size, display option, and Touch ID feature can help keep cost down, but could discourage customers who are used to the current line of larger iPhones with higher pixel density and an option to unlock through facial recognition.

But the new SE includes a wide camera with image stabilization and faster autofocus in low-light conditions, along with features like portrait mode, depth-of-field control, and lighting adjustment tools. in a cheepCEO Tim Cook called it "the best single camera system on an iPhone." It has the same battery life as iPhone 8.

The iPhone SE, which comes in white, black, and red, is available for pre-order starting Friday, and ships to customers on April 24.

The lower price could allow Apple to attract more customers both in the US. USA Like internationally and compete better with Android-based manufacturers like Google and Samsung, which already offer cheaper iPhone alternatives.

The original iPhone SE also sold for $ 399 when it was introduced four years ago. The device packed the internal components of the 4.7-inch iPhone 6 and 5.5-inch iPhone 6S Plus into the 4-inch body of the iPhone 5, serving as an alternative for people who didn't want a bigger device or the price tag that comes with that iPhone SE accounted for less than 10% of total iPhone volume in 2016, according to IDC Research.

Another inexpensive iPhone launch has been rumored for years, but the actual launch could be timely given the current economic climate, with radical layoffs and fears of a possible global recession. But launching the budget phone during the pandemic also poses challenges.

In February, Apple sold fewer than 500,000 iPhones in China, one of its largest markets, a drop of more than 60% compared to the same month last year, according to government data. Apple's retail stores, valuable real estate for the company to showcase its latest devices, are closed outside of China until further notice.

The pandemic will likely have a significant impact on Apple's product plans for the year. In the fall, the company is widely rumored to launch four iPhone 12 models, a new HomePod, and over-the-ear headphones. Some analysts suspect that it could delay the launch of the long-awaited iPhone 5G until consumer appetite returns.

In a similar virtual presentation last month, Apple unveiled its latest lineup of iPad Pro. Across the tech industry, companies have been forced to cancel or rethink their major press events and conferences. Google and Facebook canceled the main developer conferences. Apple also said that its World Developer Conference will be online only this year.