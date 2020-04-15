Apple Announces $ 399 iPhone SE in Response to Coronavirus Outbreak

#Roommates, when the coronavirus first began to spread in China, it was immediately expected that Apple products would be seriously affected, especially the popular iPhone. Well Apple has found a way to please customers by giving them the product they want without damaging their wallet as many continue to face financial difficulties.

@NBCNews reports that Apple has just announced a newer and cheaper iPhone SE, which is the first time the company has released a new phone without promoting its popular main events. The $ 399 iPhone SE will come with 64GB of storage in the base model, 128GB of storage in the mid-model for $ 449, and the top-tier 256GB model that costs $ 549. Each iPhone also includes a free year of Apple TV +, which is the company's new video streaming service

The original iPhone SE was originally released in 2016. Pre-orders for the newer version start on April 17th and is expected to arrive before April 24th. IPhone SE has many of the same features as iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, but the exterior is almost identical to iPhone 8. 2017 Unfortunately, since most Apple Stores are closed, customers won't be able to test the phone. person before buying it. To help you decide, just check out the iPhone 8, which will be officially discontinued.

As the coronavirus outbreak has halted companies around the world, Apple faces the challenges of launching a new phone in a landscape where millions have lost their jobs and continue to face financial difficulties. There is also the issue of production delays affecting its manufacturing facilities in China. However, Apple seems confident that it will be able to meet demand for its new iPhone SE.

