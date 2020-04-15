Anthony Joshua says Tyson Fury showed how to expose and annihilate Deontay Wilder | Boxing news

















Anthony Joshua reveals his reaction to Tyson Fury's victory over Deontay Wilder in an exclusive Sky Sports interview

Anthony Joshua firmly believed that Tyson Fury could "expose,quot; and "annihilate,quot; Deontay Wilder, but revealed that he would have shown even more aggression against his American rival.

Britain holds all the heavyweight world titles after Fury was crowned the new WBC champion after a sensational stoppage win over Deontay Wilder in February, while Joshua regained his & # 39; super & # 39; belts, IBF and WBO from the WBA with a points victory over Andy Ruiz Jr in their December Rematch.

Joshua hoped that Fury would end Wilder's explosive reign as WBC starter, as he felt the American had become too dependent on his destructive right hand.

Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder in their Las Vegas rematch

"I thought Tyson Fury could do what he did," said Joshua exclusively. Sky Sports.

"I felt that Deontay Wilder is a formidable former champion and he has a chance to return, but I knew that when he reaches the highest level, it will be difficult, because it is one thing to get there and another to stay there.

I always believe that when you go to war, you can't have a weapon in your arsenal, which was his right hand. Anthony Joshua

"We have seen him in some of his fights, it has been difficult for him and then he gets his hit and has been victorious, but I always think that when you go to war, you cannot have a weapon in your arsenal, which was his right hand.

"Once they took it off, which Tyson Fury did, I'm not going to go into tactics, but he was able to annihilate Deontay Wilder and expose him for some of his weaknesses.

"Tyson Fury did a great job tactically and I'm looking forward to his rematch."

Fury showed more attacking ambition since the start of his second fight with Wilder, who was forced to reverse by a succession of right hands before the fight stopped in the seventh round.

Wilder had no answer for Fury's relentless attacks

Joshua has suggested that Wilder would not be able to implement the same boxing he used to nullify Ruiz Jr, meaning that the Alabama man was unable to resist sustained assault.

"In terms of doing something similar, he wouldn't have done what he did in the first fight," Joshua said.

"Maybe he probably would have taken Deontay Wilder a little bit more, because I don't think Deontay Wilder was taught to box on his back foot."

"He doesn't know how to flow and move from side to side, and step back and control the fighter. When Tyson Fury was advancing, balancing his foot back, Deontay Wilder was struggling to advance with his right hand."

"In the end it turned out to be a very difficult fight for Deontay Wilder."