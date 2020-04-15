Andrea Bocelli's Easter Concert "Music for Hope" at the Duomo sets records online – Deadline

Andrea Bocelli's voice continues to resonate on the walls of the Duomo and in the log books. Easter Sunday's revered tenor concert "Music for Hope" on YouTune drew the largest simultaneous classical audience for a classical music event, Universal Music said today.

His risky performance garnered more than 28 hits worldwide in its first 24 hours and more than 35 million times since its launch. "Music for Hope" has been ranked # 1 on YouTube in North America, Italy, the UK and Latin America for the past 48 hours.

"I am touched and delighted to have received such an overwhelming reaction that it has exceeded our highest expectations," said Bocelli. "It was an immeasurable honor and privilege to lend my voice to the prayers of millions of people, gathered in a single hug, a small and great miracle of which the entire world was the protagonist and which confirms my optimism about the future of our planet" . . "

The solo concert of sacred music, for which the singer was accompanied only by Emanuele Vianelli in one of the largest pipe organs in the world, was held in the huge, impressive but empty Duomo di Milano. The world's fourth-largest cathedral has been closed for months, as northern Italy faces one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks on the planet.

The entire concert will air on PBS stations this week.