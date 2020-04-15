An internal staff of mine tested positive today – Farah Khan Ali



Sanjay Khan's daughter, jewelry designer Farah Khan Ali, revealed that one of her household staff members tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet Tuesday night, Farah said she is arranging for the staff member to be transferred to a quarantine facility. Just an hour later, he thanked the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) for bringing his staff member to a facility "quickly and in a timely manner."



Farah added that all members of her household were also screened for coronaviruses and will remain completely isolated from each other. Meanwhile, Farah's sister Sussanne Khan moved into ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's house before the closure was imposed in early March. Sussanne and Hrithik, who divorced in 2014, are parents to the children Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne temporarily moved into Hrithik & # 39; s Juhu's home so that the children can be with both parents during the confinement.