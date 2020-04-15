Amy Schumer jokes about her decision to change her son's name

Hours after comedian Amy Schumer revealed that her 11-month-old son Gene's name had been changed, she and her husband, Chris Fischer, joked about the amusing circumstances surrounding her decision. Earlier this week, Schumer revealed that she changed her son's name from Gene Attell Fisher to Gene David Fisher because the original choice didn't sound right.

"Oh, like you never called your son Genital Fissure!" wrote the 38-year-old man in the caption that showed Derailed train star with her husband.

Schumer spoke about the name change during an episode of his podcast Amy Schumer presents: 3 girls, 1 Keith. She said her baby's name was officially changed after they realized that they had accidentally called their son "genital."

Her podcast guest, Claudio O’Doherty, added: "My mother actually pointed it out to me. My mother said," Amy called her son "genital." And I said, "What are you talking about?" And then she was right.

Schumer and Fischer chose Attell's middle name to honor their good friend and fellow comedian, Dave Attell. They revealed the name after Gene's birth on May 5, 2019. Now that Attell's middle name has been changed to David, Schumer says she and Fischer have hit "two stones,quot; because the name refers to their friend, Dave Attell , and his father, Gordon David Schumer.

Schumer and Fischer have isolated themselves at home with Gene during the COVID-19 lockdown, and recently posted a video on Instagram showing new parents showing baby Gene their first movie. The couple chose the 2009 Wes Anderson fantasy Fantastic Mr. Fox, starring George Clooney and Meryl Streep.

Gene is also learning to walk, and recently joined his mother to visit his grandfather while practicing social distancing. Amy Schumer hugged Gene as he stood on the street with a sign that said, "Hi Grandpa, we love you!" while Schumer's father looked out the window.

Amy Schumer also helped with the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City by donating masks to Mt. Sinai South Nassau Hospital, where her best friend Jenny is a frontline health worker.



