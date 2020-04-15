Amitabh Bachchan shares a flashback of himself and Rishi Kapoor



Amitabh Bachchan has been persistently spreading awareness about the pandemic and the steps to be taken in the midst of the health crisis. Along with this, he often cheers on his fans by taking them on a nostalgic journey. cheer on your fans by taking them on a nostalgic journey. The actor shared an image of himself from Naseeb's sets (1987) along with his co-star and friend Rishi Kapoor. Amitabh Bachchan looks handsome dressed as a matador, while Rishi Kapoor is dressed as Charlie Chaplin.

