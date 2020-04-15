Amazon will adapt the podcast "The Left Right Game", Tessa Thompson Produces – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: In a seven-figure deal, Amazon Studios has surpassed more than ten movie and television offers to win screen rights to the mystery-fiction podcast QCode The game from left to right. Producers will include Creed and Westworld star Tessa Thompson, who directed the cast of voices on the podcast.

In the audio drama, an idealistic journalist (Thompson) tries to make a name for herself by following a group of paranormal scouts, obsessed with an apparently harmless hobby known as the Left / Right Game. The journey takes her into a supernatural world that she and the other members of the expedition cannot handle. Or survive.

Also among the cast of voices were Aml Ameen, W. Early Brown, Dayo Okeniyi, and Inanna Sarkis.

Executive producers in the Amazon television adaptation will include Avengers Endgame star Thompson, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones of Automatik, Fred Berger and Justin Levy, and Rob Herting and David Henning of QCode.

The ten-part podcast, currently released, was written by Jack Anderson and is based on his original online blog of the same name. Anderson will adapt the series and will also serve as executive producer.

Thompson is represented by WME, Mosaic, Hansen Jacobson. QCode is represented by Ziffren Brittenham. Automatik is represented by Myman Greenspan. Anderson is represented by 42 and Hanson Jacobson.