Amazon plans to appeal French ruling limiting trade to essential goods – Latest news

Amazon said it planned to appeal a ruling by the French court that limits deliveries to essential goods to allow a more in-depth assessment of coronavirus risks at its sites in the country.

"We are baffled by the court ruling given the overwhelming evidence presented regarding the security measures in place to protect our employees," the US online retail giant said in a statement.

"We are evaluating the consequences of this decision and our options and we believe we will appeal," the company added.

