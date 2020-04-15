Alicia Keys gets her nails done by husband Swizz Beatz is priceless

Alicia Keys He has his own manicurist at home.

On Tuesday, the Grammy winner recruited her husband. Swizz beatz to help remove your gel manicure while distancing socially. Fortunately, the fun moment was captured on video and shared on Instagram.

"Quarantine Day 33," wrote Swizz. "I think everyone will come out of this 100% more practical and clever,quot;

In the video, rapper "On To The Next One,quot; can be seen struggling to remove the polish from Alicia's nails, which were individually wrapped in silver foil while waiting for the gel to soak. Wanting to understand how to polish nails to perfection, Swizz cautiously filed the thumb of the "Girl on Fire,quot; singer. Gently filing, he realized that there was another way to successfully remove the enamel.

"You can use an X-Acto knife," he suggested, to which Alicia replied, "No." Still convinced that his method was faster, he added: "Yes, an X-Acto knife would cut this shit right away."