Alicia Keys gets her nails done by husband Swizz Beatz is priceless

Alicia Keys He has his own manicurist at home.
On Tuesday, the Grammy winner recruited her husband. Swizz beatz to help remove your gel manicure while distancing socially. Fortunately, the fun moment was captured on video and shared on Instagram.
"Quarantine Day 33," wrote Swizz. "I think everyone will come out of this 100% more practical and clever,quot;
In the video, rapper "On To The Next One,quot; can be seen struggling to remove the polish from Alicia's nails, which were individually wrapped in silver foil while waiting for the gel to soak. Wanting to understand how to polish nails to perfection, Swizz cautiously filed the thumb of the "Girl on Fire,quot; singer. Gently filing, he realized that there was another way to successfully remove the enamel.
"You can use an X-Acto knife," he suggested, to which Alicia replied, "No." Still convinced that his method was faster, he added: "Yes, an X-Acto knife would cut this shit right away."
Home manicures are just one of the ways that More me The author has been entertaining while distancing himself socially. Last week, she tried Late show viewers to their remix of social distancing from Flo RidaThe song of "My house,quot;.
Referring to the importance of practicing good hygiene and staying indoors, he changed the letter to: "Hand sanitizer / Social distancing / To flatten the curve / We have to stay inside." When the chorus moment came, she sang, "You can't come to my house / We're not going to be scared / We'll get through it somehow / We don't have to go out." Before concluding the song, Alicia added: "You can't come to my crib / I have to beat COVID / Now I know what Zoom is / We just have to stay."
The "If I Ain & # 39; t Got You,quot; singer is not the only musician who has spent time making new music. Singer Jojo He turned his 2004 hit "Leave (Get Out)" into a hymn of social estrangement in March by changing the lyrics to: "Stay right now / Do it for humanity / I'm dead for it / But we'll survive."
In collaboration with Jimmy Fallon, Justin Timberlake created the "Quarantine Remix,quot; which delighted The Tonight's show starring Jimmy Fallon fans with its related topics. As the dynamic duo beatboxing, they showed off how they had been spending time in their homes, doing everything from sipping loudly from their iconic starter mugs to rhythmically tapping their kitchen cabinets.
After vacuuming the floor and cleaning their counters, Justin furiously walked to the fridge and yelled, "I want to eat!" Joining forces, the couple joined to conclude the remix with a beautiful harmony, singing "I'm home."
