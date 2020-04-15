Ali Wentworth thought she had married Jon Hamm amid the coronavirus delusion

George Stephanopoulos and his wife Ali Wentworth He detailed his experiences with the coronavirus during Tuesday's home edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
While the Good morning america The presenter said he feels "good," said his spouse "had a pretty difficult case."
"He was in bed for a couple of weeks," said the 59-year-old television presenter. Jimmy Kimmel through video chat. "But I never had a fever, I never had a cough, I never had trouble breathing, I didn't have chills. The only thing I can think of is one day, now almost three weeks ago, I had a little lower back pain and I went to the Early bed and that was it. I mean, a couple of days after that, no sense of smell for about a day, but that was a few weeks ago. Since then, nothing more than that. "
Stephanopoulos, who announced his test results earlier this week, said he decided to take the test because he wanted to make sure it was "absolutely negative,quot; before going back to work.
"I was really quite surprised that it turned out positive," he said.
Wentworth, who announced April 1 that he tested positive for coronavirus, said he spent 16 days resting in his room. During this time, he focused on getting healthy and watched seven seasons of Crazy men.
"In my delirium, I really believed, I thought I was married to Jon Hamm and he was cheating on me, "said the author and the comedian." So now George is quarantined whether we're in a pandemic or not. "
She also suggested that Stephanopoulos take good care of her and do everything from taking her temperature to bringing her food.
"He was actually a rock star," he said.
Stephanopoulos has continued to anchor GMA from home While he said that members of his family "usually sleep for GMA time, "he admitted that his dogs can get a little noisy when they see a squirrel in the backyard. He also joked that their hairstyle has been a problem.
"Can't you say it? I've been doing it myself," he said to Kimmel.
Stephanopoulos and Wentworth are also the proud parents of two teenage daughters, Elliott and Harper. Stephanopoulos said that his children are "very well,quot; and that he began to look Love island with them. Her daughters even made a brief cameo to touch up their parents.
Watch the video to see the interview.
%MINIFYHTML3f83c845ef7f1cc975dde9bb519aebe314%%MINIFYHTML3f83c845ef7f1cc975dde9bb519aebe315%