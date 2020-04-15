Ali Wentworth thought she had married Jon Hamm amid the coronavirus delusion

George Stephanopoulos and his wife Ali Wentworth He detailed his experiences with the coronavirus during Tuesday's home edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

While the Good morning america The presenter said he feels "good," said his spouse "had a pretty difficult case."

"He was in bed for a couple of weeks," said the 59-year-old television presenter. Jimmy Kimmel through video chat. "But I never had a fever, I never had a cough, I never had trouble breathing, I didn't have chills. The only thing I can think of is one day, now almost three weeks ago, I had a little lower back pain and I went to the Early bed and that was it. I mean, a couple of days after that, no sense of smell for about a day, but that was a few weeks ago. Since then, nothing more than that. "

Stephanopoulos, who announced his test results earlier this week, said he decided to take the test because he wanted to make sure it was "absolutely negative,quot; before going back to work.

"I was really quite surprised that it turned out positive," he said.