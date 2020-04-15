Algeria is reportedly in talks to buy additional Mi-28 attack helicopters – Defense Blog

The Algerian army plans to buy at least 30 additional Mi-28 attack helicopters in the next three years, according to a source in the Russian defense industry.

Algeria currently received around 12 Russian-made Mi-28NE all-weather attack helicopters and Mi-28UB combat training helicopters.

The Algerian Army is supposed to plan to spend $ 2.7 billion on the acquisition of additional Mi-28 attack helicopters and also to buy 6 more Mi-26T2 transport helicopters.

Mi-28NE is an all weather attack helicopter. Its main tasks are the elimination of armored vehicles and low-speed and low-flying air targets, aerial reconnaissance and target identification for helicopters and combat aircraft. It is armed with guided and unguided missiles and a 30mm weapon.

Mi-28UB is a combat and training configuration of the Mi-28N Night Hunter attack helicopter, which began development in 2010. Dual control is one of its key features. Although primarily intended for training pilots, it has retained all attack capabilities and can be used to attack enemy installations and vehicles.