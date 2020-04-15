Alabama Players NFL Simulated Draft: Projecting Tide's Class of 2020 Draft Election for the Whole

When it comes to the NFL draft, two college soccer teams stand out above all others in terms of the number and quality of players who enter the league.

Alabama and LSU.

The Crimson Tide has several draft-eligible players who are sure to be selected in the draft, which runs from April 23-25. The most notable quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, has been screened for the Dolphins with the fifth overall pick. But what about the others?

Thanks to Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News, that question has been answered: He projects that nine Alabama players will be selected in this year's draft, including what would be six records in the first round.

Here are the Crimson Tide players he projects will be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft and where:

2020 NFL Simulated Draft: Alabama Projected Selections

Tua Tagovailoa, QB

Projected selection: Round 1, Pick No. 5 (Dolphins)

Once considered a lock as the No. 1 overall pick, Tagovailoa fell out of the draft due to a history of injuries sustained in Alabama, most notably a hip fracture and dislocated posterior wall that ends the college career. That said, Tagovailoa has the characteristics of a franchise quarterback due to his precise precision and great deep ball. He also has a knack for making electric plays as a double-threat quarterback. If that's not enough, his humble and positive demeanor makes him a great leader for the Dolphins, even if he first has to learn from Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Jedrick Wills, OT

Projected selection: Round 1, Pick No. 8 (Cardinals)

Iyer's second-rate offensive tackle is slightly shorter than the average NFL tackle 6-4, but he makes up for it with great footwork, agility, and technical prowess. He has also shown a penchant for bad streaks. Iyer projects Wills to the Cardinals, where he will protect Kyler Murray, last year's No. 1 overall pick.

Jerry Jeudy, WR

Projected selection: Round 1, Pick No. 13 (49ers)

Jeudy, the winner of the 2018 Biletnikoff Prize and No. 2 overall receiving prospect Iyer, is one of the most polished receiving prospects in this draft, with the ability to gain yards after the catch and locate deep balls. It is also one of the most elusive, with great running ability, lateral speed, top speed, and the ability to stop on a dime. The 6-1, 193-pound receiver should be a reliable target for Jimmy Garoppolo.

Henry Ruggs III, WR

Projected selection: Round 1, Pick No. 15 (Broncos)

Ruggs has earned himself the fastest player nickname in the 2020 NFL Draft, posting a stunning 4.27 40-yard dash. Iyer's No. 3 receiver in this draft is not as elusive as his teammate Jeudy, but arguably he is more dangerous in space. He has routinely outplayed defenders who had the angle on him, turning biases and crossing routes into big wins. It will be an immediate target for Broncos quarterback Drew Lock.

Xavier McKinney, S

Projected selection: Round 1, Pick No. 18 (Dolphins)

Iyer's top-rated safety in the draft is an engaging combination of athleticism, versatility, and awareness. He can play several different positions, excelling in all of them, and is a suitable open field tackler. He has also demonstrated corner-type coverage ability, which should allow the Dolphins to be creative with him alongside Xavien Howard and Byron Jones.

Trevon Diggs, CB

Projected selection: Round 1, Pick No. 20 (Jaguars)

Diggs is a special mix of size and strength for a 6-1, 205 pound corner. Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs' younger brother Trevon is also good at making plays with the ball and has consistently excelled in individual coverage in Alabama, particularly his senior year. It can be defeated with constant high-end speed, but it should be a powerful corner of the press that can be an immediate asset to the Jaguars, Jalen Ramsey, and A.J. Bouye

Terrell Lewis, EDGE

Projected selection: Round 2, Pick No. 42 (Jaguars)

Lewis, the fourth EDGE player in Iyer's drill, is a 6-5, 262-pound long pass runner. That being said, it has a big bang and natural speed off the edge. Unfortunately, Lewis suffered the injury error, but was still talented enough to finish second on the team with 11.5 loss tackles and six sacks in his first full season in 2019. Calais Campbell will ask him to regain the slack he left behind. , most likely, Yannick Ngakoue.

Raekwon Davis, DT

Projected selection: Round 2, Pick No. 50 (Bears)

Davis, Iyer's sixth-ranked defensive tackle prospect, was consistently one of the most shocking forces along Alabama's defensive front because of his size (6-6, 311 pounds) and versatility. It can be a great space eater, but it also has the ability to cause trouble in the field. Iyer projects it as a powerful part of a 1-2 shot alongside Akiem Hicks.

Anfernee Jennings, LB

Projected selection: Round 3, Pick No. 95 (Broncos)

Alabama's leader in loss tackles in 2019 (12.5) and sacks (eight) has shown a consistent talent for putting pressure on quarterbacks. That said, it is likely to be used as a 3-4 outside linebacker than a pure edge runner. Iyer projects it to the Broncos, who have enough draft picks to build some defensive depth.