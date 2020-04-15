Adam Ray and Brad Williams Channel Sia on The Funny Dance Show

Talk about perfect couples!

Adam Ray and Brad Williams are competing in Justine Marinoof the team in tonight's new episode of The Funny Dance ShowAnd based on just this clip, they seem to be totally in sync.

Additionally, Williams believes they have an advantage in competing.

"I think we are going to win. We have a good combo, we have Jews and dwarves," he says in the essay. "Pretty good! Pretty solid. I think it's good."

When the two go on stage, they are dancing Sia"Elastic Heart,quot;. Ray is dressed as the pop star while Williams is posing as his frequent collaborator, Maddie Ziegler. Throughout the performance, the duo emulates two people who have drifted apart trying to meet again. It also ends in the best possible way, with Ray lifting and cradling the Williams wig.

Both Marino and judge Allison Holker They end up describing the routine as "magical."

"You all were at the two opposite ends of the stage, reaching out to each other, crawling across each other," he tells the couple. "You guys were locked up together and I'm locked up with you!"