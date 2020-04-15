Actor Equity Warns of Early Opening of Live Cinemas

Actors & # 39; Equity says "troubling reports" were heard that some live theaters are looking to start production as early as May 6. Legitimate theaters across the country closed last month to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and Equity is skeptical that they may reopen anytime soon.

Broadway productions are closed until June 7, at the earliest.

"Any employer who wants to start theatrical productions must have a comprehensive plan that protects not only the actors and stage directors, but ensures that everyone who works in the theater has a safe workplace," said Mary McColl, executive director. of the union. . “It is not clear in the current circumstances how that can happen. Equity will use all of our available resources to ensure that no one is asked to work in an unsafe environment. "

Equity says that "members who receive a job offer should contact their regional Equity office."

Founded in 1913, Equity represents more than 51,000 actors and stage directors across the country.