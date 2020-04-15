Abhishek Bachchan jokes with Farah Khan

The coronavirus has everyone locked up in their own homes. The need for social distancing has become crucial to any hope of overcoming this time of crisis. During the closing phase, Bollywood stars have been constantly sharing their workout routine and videos on social media motivating their followers to keep fit.

However, director Farah Khan shared a hilarious video urging her Bollywood colleagues to avoid posting these exercise videos, as people have more important things to worry about right now. Stars like Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Preity Zinta and Malaika Arora left their funny comments on the video. Last night, Farah Khan shared another hilarious tweet revealing that the closing phase has taught her about her true friends. He tweeted: "Pandemic Teachings 2: -learn who my true friends are … my new Bff’s-BabuRam vegetable wala… Swapnil from hiralGroceryStores… Noble chemical ka Pawan … n fishingFish ki Nalini … thanks,quot;

His Happy New Year star Abhishek Bachchan responded to the tweet and tugged on his leg for that training video. He wrote, "Thank you! Ab upload Karo training videos (now upload exercise videos)!"

