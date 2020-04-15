A visual walk through the suffocating jungle: in search of the "Lost City,quot; of Colombia

With travel restrictions around the world, we turn to photojournalists who can help transport you, virtually, to some of the most beautiful and intriguing places on our planet. We call this new series "The world through a lens,quot;. This week, Stephen Hiltner, editor of the travel desk, invites you to join him on an arduous multi-day trek to an archaeological site in Colombia.
It was the third day of our trek through the Colombian jungle, just before 5 a.m., when Ailyn Paul, one of our guides, came to wake us up from our narrow bunks.
"Sweaty!" she said, calling our group's nickname – The Sweaty Ones – through the poor privacy of our mosquito net. "Wake up! It's time to visit the Lost City."
A little over an hour later, after reluctantly donning a wet long-sleeved shirt and swallowing eggs and arepas in our camp: I jumped across the Buritaca river and found myself looking at the base of some 1,200 stone steps. At the top is our destination: Ciudad Perdida, the "Lost City,quot; of Colombia, home to an ancient people, the Tairona, who occupied this pocket of South America for more than a millennium before the first settlements appeared Spanish in the early sixteenth century.
Lost in memory for 400 years before its accidental rediscovery in the 1970s, Ciudad Perdida is impressive in scale and complexity: an 80-acre site, parts of which date back to the 7th century, with terraces, squares, canals, warehouses, stone paths. and stairs, many of them remarkably preserved.
At its peak, archaeologists have deduced that around 2,500 people may have lived here. But exploring Lost City is a hard-earned prize: the only way to get to the site is by completing the nearly 30-mile round trip through the excruciatingly hot mountain range, with swirling mosquitoes surrounding it.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, tourism to Ciudad Perdida had increased dramatically since 2008, although its popularity as an adventure destination and archaeological site is still overshadowed by its main South American rival, Machu Picchu, which in 2019 attracted thousands of tourists per day. , The majority of them. Those who chose not to walk there, but to arrive by train and bus.
Lost City, by comparison, where hiking is still the only way in and out, attracted about 70 people a day last year. And so far, the various groups that dominate the area, including four indigenous groups and the Colombian Institute of Anthropology and History: Plans to facilitate access have been resisted. (A proposed cable car that would have facilitated entry, for example, has been rejected multiple times.) "The walk," said Santiago Giraldo, an anthropologist and archaeologist who has worked in the region for more than 20 years, "is the first line of defense for conservation."
Still, the ubiquitous construction in the snack huts and night camps suggests both an increasing number of visitors and a greater local dependence on tourism. These trends are reflected in Colombia more broadly, where international tourism almost tripled between 2010 and 2018, from 1.4 million to approximately 3.9 million, according to World Bank figures.
Lost City, just one of several hundred ancient Taironan settlements in the area, extends over the ridge and slopes of a hill that rises from the Buritaca River. It was rediscovered by looters and heavily raided before one of the looters' patrons alerted a Gold Museum official in Bogotá, which caused a visit by archaeologists from the Colombian Institute of Anthropology in 1976. (It is worth reading the longest version of his rediscovery).
There are several distinct sectors on the site, and the many complex multi-level terraces and other stone structures, archaeologists speculate, fulfill a number of functions: social, commercial, political, residential, ritual. The ascending terraced terraces of the central axis encompass a narrow ridge; the largest terraces were probably used as public spaces for civil or political events. Viewed from the top, these pristine patches appear to have miraculously sprouted from the invasive rainforest.
What is remarkable (and a bit disconcerting) about the site, from a tourist's perspective, is that visitors are free to tour its mostly empty grounds. And that is partly a consequence of its design. "It is an architecture that is very strange to us," Giraldo explained. "There really is no such thing as a private or public space, as we understand it. That can be a bit unsettling for many people, and it makes it difficult to figure out what belonged to whom."
The city's past is rich and intriguing. Ongoing archaeological research has identified structures buried many feet below the visible terraces, suggesting that the area was initially installed sometime around the 7th century. (It probably began to acquire its current form sometime around the 12th century and was abandoned, due to a large number of epidemic cycles, in the late 16th century.)
The increase in tourism in Ciudad Perdida is generally attributed to demobilization among rebel groups that have long controlled the area. For years, the threat of violence, largely related to the cultivation of coca plants and the production of cocaine, helped keep people away.
In 2003, for example, members of the National Liberation Army, or ELN, a Marxist guerrilla group, They kidnapped eight visitors to the site, holding some of them for 101 days. (Ironically, as our main guide Iderle Muñoz explained, international coverage of the kidnapping eventually led to an increase in visitors, an unlikely marketing campaign.)
Violence in the area is no longer a serious threat to hikers. The Colombian army maintains several outposts in and around the site, both to help with accidents along the way, apparently, and to protect the site.
In many ways, Ciudad Perdida offers a sustainable tourism model. Alone, unguided walks here are prohibited. Instead, potential visitors must pay 1,150,000 Colombian pesos (about $ 300) to join a four or five-day guided tour, the rate of which includes meals (on mules) and basic accommodation in simple camps. (Used to He exploded and was continually impressed with the knowledge and experience of the guides.) All the guides are local, or located in the vicinity of Santa Marta, as are the cooks, porters, and muleteers. Campsites are also locally owned. Hiker money, in other words, has returned to local communities.
According to some estimates, the mountain chain surrounding Ciudad Perdida, the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, is home to around 60,000 indigenous people, along with 350,000 rural peasants or farmers.
Guide companies work to facilitate interactions with communities, and meaningful exchanges occur. Twice on the road, for example, local men showed and discussed their Poporos, intensely personal devices used to store burnt and crushed seashells, which, when mixed with chewed coca leaves in the mouth, help stimulate the active ingredients of the coca plant. The guides are also eager to emphasize that tourism helps provide some 600 local families with a stable income.
However, there is no doubt that the increasing popularity of the site has caused friction with local inhabitants. Exchanges are sometimes charged. Some locals actively engage with hikers by selling supplies at roadside huts and waving to passersby. But others, understandably, seem to be exasperated by the constant stream of jaw-dropping tourists, an ever-increasing number of people who are clogging the trails, leaving debris, and introducing unauthorized technologies into indigenous cultures largely offline.
Furthermore, many visitors (most of them international) belong to socioeconomic classes that contribute disproportionately to climate change, a existential threat to indigenous ways of life. The moral dilemma posed by international travel has never seemed so immediate to me as when, on the last night of our trip, an old man from Kogi implored us to respect Mother Earth.
Cultural, historical and archaeological attractions aside, perhaps the most exciting aspect of the trek to Ciudad Perdida, a destination that, on most tours, will take only three hours to explore, is that the site draws its visitors through of the exuberant beauty of the Colombian jungle.
The Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta is one of the most biologically diverse mountain ranges on the planet. Here you can find an amazing variety of plants and animals, even around 630 species of birds, many of which are endemic or found nowhere else on earth.
Along the edges of the trail, the jungle, bent in its tangles and thickets, stands like an impenetrable wall. More than once, staring into its depths and paralyzed by a melodic bird call or an incredibly vibrant flower, I looked down at the hiking trail only to realize that I had fallen over an hour behind my group. Then I would slide forward to regain ground.
However, it was not always possible to dodge. At certain points, the hike was exhausting work: suffocating heat, steep dirt trails, direct exposure to the tropical sun, and all with a continuous swirl of mosquitoes threatening my head, neck, arms, and legs. Sweat through my clothes in the first 10 minutes the first day. I had a pair of backup shirts tucked into my backpack, but my trekking pants, which hung desperately every night in the warm, humid air, never completely dried out. The fact that I hardly care is a testament to the charm of the jungle.
The walk also imposed a welcome disconnect from all the screens whose ubiquitous brightness often fills my waking hours, a reality that now, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, when almost all my daily routines rely on digital connectivity, seems hard to come by. conjure. .
At our final camp, after three days without traveling, I gave my phone to a woman who worked in the cafeteria; For 5,000 Colombian pesos ($ 1.25), he entered the camp's Wi-Fi password. I mainly hoped to make a backup of some of my images. But suddenly the world came back with a vengeance: text messages from friends and family, an early warning from the CDC's Covid-19, news of a crash in the markets.
Government! The markets! How absurdly remote everything seemed! If anything makes you realize how fantastically intact stocks are, I thought, it's the visceral reality of the jungle, where you shake your boots in the mornings to make sure they're scorpion-free.
Of course, the hike, which I did in February, now feels like a lifetime: a different world, a different era. I spoke on the phone this week with Ailyn, one of my guides, who said the tours have been suspended indefinitely. His most immediate concern was the well-being of indigenous groups; They could be especially vulnerable if exposed to the virus, he said. But as with Many at the forefront of the travel industry, she was also concerned for the well-being of her fellow guides, cooks, and porters, all of whom have come to depend on hikers for their livelihood.
As for the site itself, there is little cause for concern: Lost City has a long history of latent survival. And so the great city of Tairon is once again hidden in the jungle, lost for now by an adventurous discovery, if not by memory.