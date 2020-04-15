A visual walk through the suffocating jungle: in search of the "Lost City,quot; of Colombia

With travel restrictions around the world, we turn to photojournalists who can help transport you, virtually, to some of the most beautiful and intriguing places on our planet. We call this new series "The world through a lens,quot;. This week, Stephen Hiltner, editor of the travel desk, invites you to join him on an arduous multi-day trek to an archaeological site in Colombia.

It was the third day of our trek through the Colombian jungle, just before 5 a.m., when Ailyn Paul, one of our guides, came to wake us up from our narrow bunks.

%MINIFYHTMLb214e88e442a92374b6a8fc72e90355d79% Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video

"Sweaty!" she said, calling our group's nickname – The Sweaty Ones – through the poor privacy of our mosquito net. "Wake up! It's time to visit the Lost City."