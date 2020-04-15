5 times Ayushmann Khurrana won our hearts with his music

Ayushmann Khurrana is a man of many talents. In addition to his stellar performance, he's also a fantastic singer, musician, and yes, also a mime artist. Last night, the actor caught a glimpse of his musical talent by playing the song Bella Caio from the popular web series Money Heist. The video instantly went viral on social media and fans suggested that she should play the Money Heist Professor in the Indian version of the show. However, this is not the first time that Ayushmann has left netizens impressed with his musical skills. Whether it's a popular version of a song or an unplugged version of their song, Ayushmann has proven time and time again that it's much more than what we see on the big screen. So we enumerated five times when Ayushmann took a look at his extraordinary musical skills on social media.
Thanks for all the love and wishes! Here's a little love for you all! My version of #IkMulaqaat is now available! #IkMulaqaatUnplugged @nushratbharucha @ektaravikapoor @ shobha9168 @ruchikaakapoor @writerraj #AnnuKapoor @nowitsabhi #VijayRaaz @oyemanjot @ rajbhansali92 @EkThapaTiger @thinkinkstudioindia @akshat_r_saluja @nirmaand @ niharikabhasinkhan21 @meetbrosofficial @ shabbir_ahmed9 @BalajiMotionPictures @ZeeMusicCompany @ZeeStudiosint #DreamGirl Music: Composer @meetbrosofficial: @meetbrosofficial Singer: yours truly 🙂
Happy birthday @ akshayvarma04, my piano trainer at #Andhadhun. You made me fall in love with the keys. Thank you for introducing me to Einaudi Ludovico's compositions. This is Divenire.
Happy birthday Kishore give! #KishoreKumar With @iammohitdogra on the guitar.
Bangalore !!!!! June 30th !! Saturday!! At the Manpho convention center with my band @ayushmannbhava. Ticketein bhar jaayengi nahi toh! For tix, log in to bookmyshow.com or insider.in or contact 9606849177 or 9606849199 or 8895756407
Rimjhim Gire Saawan. #monsoons @ akshayvarma04 on the keys.
