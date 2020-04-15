49ers tease 2020 draft: San Francisco picks receiver with stellar potential, fills DeForest Buckner gap

The 49ers have successfully invested much of their draft capital in the defensive power of the top seven in the past five years, but it might be time for them to get back on the other side of the ball in the 2020 NFL Draft.

With two first-round picks, San Francisco should have no trouble targeting at least one impact catcher early. From there, the team could advance in various ways to strengthen its NFC championship-winning roster.

Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News, in his seven-round drill, focuses on catcher and believes the Niners will target their first pick in the first round.

Here's a closer look at the simulated 49ers project:

Round Pick No. Player Position college one 13 (from Colts) Jerry jeudy WR Alabama one 31 Ross Blacklock DT TCU 5 5 156 (from Broncos) Kenny Willekes Delaware Michigan state 5 5 176 Colby Parkinson TEA Stanford 6 6 210 Jamycal Hasty RB Baylor 7 7 217 (of lions) Guidry Javelin CB Utah 7 7 245 Jalen Elliott S Notre dame

Round 1, Pick No. 13 (from Colts): Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

If Jeudy is still on the board at number 13, then there is probably little chance that the 49ers will pass him. It has everything San Francisco could want in a wideout that will be displayed in front of Deebo Samuel. He made 77 catches for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior in Alabama last season.

See a selection of the highlights from college that are rocking NFL scouts:

Round 1, Pick No. 31: Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU

After exchanging inside defensive lineman DeForest Buckner earlier this offseason, the 49ers could make a surprise run at Blacklock, which has received increasingly positive recognition as the draft approaches. There is also a good chance that San Francisco will change this choice due to the presence in the middle of the draft that it currently lacks.

Round 5, Pick No. 156 (from the Broncos): Kenny Willekes, DE, Michigan State

Willekes went from walking to studing in his four seasons with the Spartans. He was named to three All-Big Ten teams and won the 2018 Defensive Lineman of the Year award. He is motivated to demonstrate that he has the athletics to stay in the NFL.

"Not athletics, below average athletics for edge rusher,quot;

"Physical tools do not jump off the page,quot;

"He is not a good athlete,quot;

"He has physical gifts for pedestrians,quot;

Shhhh just look … pic.twitter.com/LpvLpzBu9C – Kendrick4️⃣8️⃣ (@ kennyw97) March 26, 2020

Round 5: Pick No. 176: Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford

The tight end isn't a necessity for San Francisco given George Kittle's All-Pro game, but it wouldn't hurt to bring a 6-7,252 pound option to get even more football support. Parkinson's consistently demonstrated strong catcher instincts at Stanford, indicating that it could be much more than an additional blocking option if it develops further. His college tape is full of basketball-like moves that cover opponents in coverage. He accumulated 12 touchdown sacks in 31 games for the Cardinal.

Round 6, Pick No. 210: Jamycal Hasty, RB, Baylor

There are few things that 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan likes more than a restless running back to confuse defenses. While Hasty never enjoyed a three-loss role at Baylor, he did show the evasion San Francisco prefers, and as a result was able to make an attractive selection of last-minute lottery tickets. Hasty averaged 5.8 yards per career as a senior and found the end zone seven times. He is expected to change pace again on a professional level, though his 4.55-yard career time of 40-yard NFL Combine worries him that he won't always be able to part with opponents once he finds open lanes.

Round 7, Pick No. 217 (from Lions): Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah

There is no doubt that Guidry can keep up with the NFL receivers based on his career time of 4.29 40 yards. It is also strong for its compact structure. However, at 5-9, it will be difficult for him to take on bigger opponents, leaving him a marginal pick.

Round 7, Pick No. 245: Jalen Elliott, S, Notre Dame

Elliott would give the 49ers' high school a low-risk project. He made his presence felt as a Fighting Irish senior, recording 116 tackles and six interceptions in his past two seasons in South Bend.