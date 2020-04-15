& # 39; Trolls World Tour & # 39; sets digital rental record on Easter weekend with biggest debut ever

DreamWorks Screenshots

Beating the previous record set by & # 39; Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom & # 39; & # 39; Avengers: Endgame & # 39 ;, the sequel to & # 39; Trolls & # 39; 2016 raises $ 30 million in its first weekend.

The anime "Trolls World Tour"It has set a new world record for opening weekend digital rentals after the movie debuted in theaters due to the coronavirus blockade.

The sequel to the 2016 hit "Trolls"It premiered on Friday April 10th and grossed $ 30 million (£ 23 million) over the Easter weekend, surpassing previous digital records set by"Jurassic world: fallen kingdom"and"Avengers Endgame"

"Trolls World Tour" took first place on digital platforms, including Amazon, Comcast, Apple, Vudu, Google / YouTube, DirecTV, and FandangoNow, where the film replaced "Bad Boys for Life"as America's number one video-on-demand hit.

It also became the most reserved title on the Fandango service of all time, the best-selling film on its opening day and the best-selling film during its first three days of digital release.

"Bad Boys for Life" dropped to two on the FandangoNow list, with "Sonic the Hedgehog","Birds of Prey: And the fabulous emancipation of a Harley Quinn"and"The invisible man"completing the first five.

This week's new releases on video on demand include "Fantasy island"and"The rhythm section"