& # 39; Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 & # 39; and & # 39; The Suicide Squad & # 39; will keep the release date of 2021, insists the director

In a question-and-answer session with fans on Twitter, filmmaker James Gunn is asked if he thinks the proposed release date for the next two films will stay in place.

director James Gunn has assured fans that his upcoming movies "Guardians of the galaxy vol. 3"and"The suicide squad"it will not be delayed by the coronavirus.

When the global health pandemic began, the production of countless movies and television shows was shut down in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus. In addition, the closing of theaters worldwide meant that many film companies were forced to rethink whether to leave their films during the health scare.

In a question-and-answer session with fans on Twitter on Sunday, April 12, filmmaker Gunn was asked if he believes the proposed August 6, 2021 release date for "The Suicide Squad" will continue.

"At this time there is no reason for the release date of The Suicide Squad to be moved," he replied. "We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to finish filming and set up editing from our homes (due to a post-production team and a slated studio) before quarantine."

He added that the situation with the third installment of "Guardians of the Galaxy", which is also expected to fall in 2021, is very similar.

"Right now, the plans with Vol. 3 are also exactly the same as before the coronavirus," he said of the film, which will see the return of Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord.