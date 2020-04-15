10 types of pioneer-era apples believed to be extinct in the western US

PORTLAND, Pray. – A team of retirees scouring remote ravines and windswept plains of the Pacific Northwest in search of long-forgotten pioneer orchards have rediscovered 10 varieties of apples believed to be extinct, the most ever discovered in a single season by the non-profit project Lost Apple Project. .

The Vietnam veteran and former FBI agent who makes up the nonprofit recently learned of his account of last fall's apple investigation by botanical experts at the Temperate Orchard Conservancy in Oregon, where all apples are shipped for their study and identification. Apples positively identified as previously "lost,quot; were among hundreds of fruits harvested in October and November from 140-year-old orchards hidden in small canyons or hidden in forests that have since grown around them in rural Idaho and the state. from Washington.

"It was just a great season. It was almost incredible. If we had found one or two apples a year in the past, we thought it was going well. But we were getting one after another after another, ”said EJ Brandt, who searches for the apples along with fellow amateur botanist David Benscoter. "I don't know how we are going to continue with that."

Each fall, Brandt and Benscoter spend countless hours searching hundreds of miles for ancient and often dying apple trees in the Pacific Northwest by truck, ATV, and on foot. They collect hundreds of apples from long-abandoned orchards they find using old maps, county fair records, newspaper clippings, and nursery sales books that can tell them which owner bought which apple tree and when the purchase occurred.

By matching the names in those records to the property maps, they can determine where an orchard might have been, and often find some specimens that still grow there. The couple carefully observes the location of each tree using the GPS and labels the tree with a plastic band before packing the apples in zip-lock bags and sending them to the Oregon experts for identification.

"When I find an apple that's been lost, I want to know who kept it, when they were there, who their children were, when they had their last drink of water," Brandt said. "We cannot afford to lose the name of even one of these owners."

In the winter, they return to the trees, often on foot or snowshoe in icy temperatures and blinding snow, to take wood cuttings that can be grafted into the root material to propagate new trees of the returning varieties as specimens. " lost. "

The task is enormous. North America once had 17,000 named varieties of domesticated apples, but only 4,500 are known to exist today. The Lost Apple Project believes that colonists planted a few hundred varieties in their corner of the Pacific Northwest alone as they moved through the western United States to try their luck in pioneering life.

These newcomers planted orchards with enough variety to get through the long winter, with apples maturing from early spring until the first frosts. Many were brought in with the settlers in buckets from their homes on the East Coast and in the Midwest. Then, as now, trees planted to eat apples were not raised from seed; Cuttings taken from existing trees were grafted onto a generic root and reared to maturity. These cloned trees eliminate genetic variation that often renders "wild,quot; apples inedible.

With the last 10 varieties identified, Brandt and Benscoter have rediscovered a total of 23 varieties. The latest finds include the Sary Sinap, an ancient apple from Turkey; the striped Pippin, which may have originated as early as 1744 in New York; and Pennsylvania Sweet Butter, a variety that was first observed in a test orchard in Illinois in 1901.

Botanists from the Temperate Garden Society identified them by comparing the collected apples to the watercolor illustrations created by the US Department of Agriculture. USA In the 1800s and early 1900s and studying descriptions written in old botany textbooks and reference guides, some of them over 150 years old. old.

One apple, the Gold Ridge, was particularly difficult to identify because experts couldn't find any illustrations or descriptions anywhere. Finally, botanist Joanie Cooper went page by page through a reference book written by a botanist who died in 1912 until she found it.

"It's the luck of the draw," said Shaun Shepherd, another botanist at the Temperate Orchard Conservancy. "And we learn more as we go."

With spring underway, the Lost Apple Project will soon enter its busy season as apple trees everywhere are in bloom and preparing to bear fruit. While they wait, Brandt and Benscoter are busy grafting wood cuttings from the recently discovered "lost,quot; apple trees into the root reserves and updating their records from the last season.

Their nonprofit organization was very successful when they had to cancel both an annual fair where they sell recently grafted "lost,quot; apple trees and a class on how to graft wood to grow a new apple tree due to the new coronavirus. The two events fund much of their $ 10,000 annual budget, which goes toward travel, apple shipping, and apple identification costs.

“Two months ago, I was thinking:‘ This is going to be great. We have 10 varieties that have been rediscovered, "but … right now, we couldn't pay our bills," said Benscoter.

Still, self-described apple detectives are comfortable at work as they navigate today's unprecedented times and find inspiration in imagining the lives of the pioneers who planted these trees. Brandt said that about 25% of the farms did not arrive, and many settlers either died or simply walked away to avoid starvation.

"It was a hard life. I can't even imagine what they went through, but they survived and carried on with their lives," he said. “Now it is also difficult, but it will be fine. Everything is part of life. "

___

Find the Lost Apple Project on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lostappleproject/