10 images demonstrating Anushka Sharma's love for statement jewelry

Anushka Sharma is one of the most followed Indian celebrities when it comes to style statement and the way she behaves. Her personal style is very simple, elegant and uncomplicated, but she manages to add the push factor to her look every time she goes out on a red carpet, an event, or even a party. A jerk for pastels and lighter shades on the card, Anushka also has the most punctual airport look of all celebrities.

While she loves an uncomplicated look, we have noticed that the actress digs eye-catching jewelry that complements her look. Whether it's complex neck pieces or heavy earrings, Anushka combines her accessories with her outfits to enhance her style game quite often.

So as you scroll through the 10 images that demonstrate your love of bling, you can follow the prompts in the actor's look book on how to design these assorted pieces to make them look classy.